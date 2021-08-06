‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 to Premiere in 2022 – Watch Eleven’s Return in New Teaser (Video)

Netflix shared a new teaser for the fourth season of “Stranger Things” on Friday, revealing for the first time that the hit horror-sci-fi series will return in 2022.

The spot, set to air during the Olympics broadcast on NBC on Friday, featured some new footage from the upcoming episodes mixed in with clips from the streaming show’s first three seasons.

A cryptic Season 4 teaser previously dropped, but that video did not show actual glimpses of our characters in the new episodes like the scenes we have in this video — including one of Eleven being held back by some creepy looking men in black — which marks the first significant “Stranger Things 4” footage we’ve seen since a brief promo in February 2020 confirmed Jim Hopper (David Harbour) is still alive.

It’s not much, but it’s something for fans to enjoy and pick apart while they await the premiere of “Stranger Things 4” in 2022, on a yet-to-be- specified date. And we know it’s already been a very long wait, as “Stranger Things 3” debuted on July 4, 2019.

You can watch the teaser via the tweet below and start to pick out which scenes are from “Stranger Things 4” and which are from previous season.

As always, plot details for Season 4 of the Duffer Brothers series are being kept under wraps, but star Gaten Matarazzo told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon back in April that the new season will be the show’s scariest to date. “I was reading it and I’m like, ‘Ah, they’re going for it this year. That’s pretty cool.’ So I don’t know if the toddlers are going to enjoy it as much this time going around,” he said at the time.

Created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, “Stranger Things” stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson.

Previously announced new cast members for “Stranger Things 4” include Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn, who are all series regulars, as well as Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien, who are recurring cast members.