‘Stranger Things 4’ Tops 1 Billion Hours Viewed Following Volume 2 Release

“Stranger Things” Season 4 has smashed another record.

The series notched another 301.28 million hours viewed worldwide from June 27 to July 3 thanks to Volume 2, which was released on Friday. “Stranger Things” Season 4 has now officially raked in 1.15 billion hours viewed since Volume 1 was released May 27.

The last two episodes of the season span a whopping four hours, bringing the total run time for the season to more than 13 hours.

“Stranger Things 4” once again sits in the No. 1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 this week after being dethroned for a single week from June 20 to 26 by “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3, which was relegated to second place on the latest chart with 88 million hours viewed.

“Stranger Things” Season 1 came in at No. 3 with 34.4 million hours viewed. “The Umbrella Academy” Season 1 sat at No. 4, followed by Seasons 2 and 3 of “Stranger Things.” Since Season 4’s debut, all seasons of “Stranger Things” have cracked the top 10 list globally every week.

Rounding out the list was “Man vs. Bee” Season 1 at No. 7, followed by “The Umbrella Academy” Season 2, “Peaky Blinders” Season 6, and “Snowflake Mountain” Season 1.

On the film side, “The Man from Toronto,” “Sing 2” and “Love and Gelato” were the top contenders of the week. “Hustle” and “Glamour Girls” rounded out the top 5.

In the six weeks since “Stranger Things 4” Volume 1 hit Netflix, the sci-fi thriller has become the streamer’s most-watched English language series ever. It’s also the fastest a TV season has ever accomplished such a feat.

The series has also managed to dominate the music charts, with Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” setting streaming records since it appeared in Volume 1. Now, Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” has joined the fray, charting across the globe.