Joseph Quinn cannot stop getting menaced by faceless terrors from beyond, as the “Stranger Things” star will star alongside Lupita Nyong’o in “A Quiet Place: Day One,” TheWrap can confirm.

The new film is a prequel/spin-off of the Paramount sci-fi franchise, originated by writer/director/star John Krasinski in the 2018 original and 2021’s sequel. (Krasinski came up with the idea for the spin-off.) “Pig” director Michael Sarnoski will join this, the latest chapter of the “Quiet Place” saga. Details of the new movie’s plot are being kept under wraps.

Quinn, who previously co-starred in J.J. Abrams-produced period horror movie “Overlord” and Steve McQueen’s “Mangrove” (part of his “Small Axe” miniseries), became a fan favorite in “Stranger Things 4,” which streamed earlier this year. His character, Eddie Munson, was inspired by the case of the West Memphis Three, a heavy metal headbanger who is wrongly accused of murder and joins forces with our main group of supernatural explorers.

“A Quiet Place” introduced us to a world ravaged by creatures from outer space that hunt via sound. Krasinski played the patriarch of a family that has had to live under these conditions, as he struggles to come to a better understanding of the creatures. (Krasinski’s real-life wife played his wife in the movie.) “A Quiet Place: Part II” bumped out the world a little bit; we got to see the day that the creatures arrived on earth (something that will seemingly be explored in this prequel film), as well as the lengths the family would go to in order to survive. Cillian Murphy co-starred in the sequel as a neighbor who, with the family’s deaf daughter, sets out on a quest to learn more about the threat.

As for the new film, Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller will produce via Platinum Dunes alongside Krasinski via his Sunday Night banner with partner, Allyson Seeger, who serves as executive producer.

“A Quiet Place: Day One” is expected to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.