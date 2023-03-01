‘Stranger Things’ Stage Adaptation Set for London’s West End

A stage-play adaptation of the hit Netflix franchise “Stranger Things” will premiere in London’s West End later this year, the streamer said Wednesday.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will be set in the 1950s as an origin story that “will take you right back to the beginning of the ‘Stranger Things’ story – and may hold the key to the end.” The play, written by Trefry, a writer and co-executive producer for the TV series, will be rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon.

“We are beyond excited about ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow,'” said the series’ creators, Matt and Ross Duffer. “Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary, and heartfelt. You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of Stranger Things. We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t – it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!”

The stage production will be produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions. It will open at the historic Phoenix Theatre.

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will be set in “a regular town with regular worries” in 1959, according to to a logline. “Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town,” the description says. “When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy … and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

The play will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-direction by Justin Martin. Tickets for the production will go on sale this spring with details to be announced later this month.

“The world and mythology of Stranger Things has enabled a rich and fertile ground for creating an incredible story for the stage,” producer Sonia Friedman said. “The Duffer Brothers have built a huge global following for good reason, and a world-class creative team has built on their boundless imagination to dream up an unbelievably exciting theatrical event for our audiences. Set within the canon of ‘Stranger Things,’ this new play opens in London, with the West End hosting the only place in the world to experience this new story – for now.”

“Stranger Things” debuted on Netflix in July 2016. Its fourth season, released in 2022, tops the Netflix Most Popular English TV list at No. 1 with 1.35 billion hours viewed. The series has garnered more than 70 awards worldwide, including Emmys and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

“I’m thrilled to reunite with my visionary long-term collaborator Stephen Daldry,” Greg Lombardo, VP Live Experiences for Netflix, said. “Together, with our brilliant Netflix partners, we can’t wait to welcome ‘Stranger Things’ fans into theatre, and theatregoers into the realm of ‘Stranger Things.’”