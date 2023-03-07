While “Succession” fans may be bummed at the news that the upcoming fourth season of the Emmy-winning HBO series is the show’s last, take heart in knowing that the series finale delivers the goods. According to star Nicholas Braun, at least.

“The ending is fire,” Braun told ET when asked about the series finale, declining to offer further details about how the show ends. But the Cousin Greg actor did say it was emotional bringing the series to a close.

“I was sad as hell [on] my last day,” Braun said. “I finished a couple of weeks ago, and it was a really tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody. It’s been the greatest working experience in my life. So, saying goodbye to those people is really tough.”

“We were all pretty bummed,” Braun added when the cast learned from creator Jesse Armstrong that “Succession” Season 4 would bring the series to a close.

Just a month ahead of the new season’s debut, Armstrong broke the news that this is the end of the road.

“There’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’ I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” he told the New Yorker. “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Armstrong made the decision along with the show’s writers when they started plotting out Season 4.

“We played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

But Armstrong hasn’t ruled out potential “Succession” spinoffs in the future, noting that if there’s an appetite, the story could continue on in some form or fashion.

But the tale of the Roy family power struggle will come to an end with Season 4, it appears. And Logan’s kids are coming for blood.

The new season debuts Sunday, March 26 on HBO.