‘Suits LA’: Rick Hoffman on Louis’ Return and His Surprising New Mudding Partner

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Suits LA” Episode 12.

“Suits LA” brought beloved original series character Louis Litt back into the fold in the funniest way possible: sparring with one of the new lawyers at what should’ve been a tranquil anger management retreat.

Episode 12, titled “Angry Sylvester,” followed as Stuart (Josh McDermitt) sought refuge from drama in LA by attending the anger management retreat. His peace didn’t last long however, as he immediately knocked heads with Louis (Rick Hoffman) over using a luggage carrier.

“When Aaron called me and pitched the idea I was immediately excited. When you hear ‘Louis’ and ‘anger management,’ could there be anything else that goes better?’” Hoffman told TheWrap, adding that he relished returning to the role that “changed my life.” The interview took place before NBC canceled the show Friday ahead of its now final two episodes.

While Ted (Stephen Amell) and the rest of the “Suits LA” lawyers dealt with case drama and flashback turmoil back home, Stuart experienced a whirlwind of emotions with Louis. Their early confrontation led to a bigger blowout during one of the retreat’s sessions, which ended with the moderator lashing out at both of them for ruining the experience for all. During the session, Louis revealed he was encouraged to attend after he got in an argument with someone over his cat.

He also shared he is still with the love of his life Sheila (Rachael Harris), and that since the end of the original series they’ve welcomed a second child together. The family talk leads to common ground between the two lawyers, and the duo pull an impressive 180 that feels very Louis Litt — which ends with Louis inviting Stuart to go mudding with him.

Rick Hoffman and Josh McDermitt in “Suits LA.” (Nicole Weingart/NBC)

“They couldn’t have done a better job getting all the greatest hits of Louis into the episode, as well as an existential crisis,” Hoffman said. “Josh could have been more warm … everybody in the director and producer areas I had worked with for nine years on ‘Suits’ too, it felt like no time had passed.”

