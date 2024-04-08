Food Network’s “Summer Baking Championship” is returning for a second season, TheWrap has exclusively learned. The seasonal competition show will premiere on May 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the reality series will see 10 bakers from around North America going head-to-head as they compete in summer travel-themed baking contests. Prepare for everything from mile-high berry pies to delectable dessert tacos. They will be judged by “Ace of Cakes” star Duff Goldman, former “Top Chef” contestant and cohost of “The Chew” Carla Hall and winner of “Food Network Star” Season 9 Damaris Phillips.

The winner will claim the title of Summer Baking Champion and the grand prize of $25,000.

“As Food Network’s top freshman series in 2023, ‘Summer Baking Championship’ had audiences hooked on its entertaining summer themed-challenges and exquisite baked creations,” Betsy Ayala, head of food content for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a press release. “In Season 2, audiences are in for an even bigger treat with summer desserts inspired by summer vacations and hot spots that are packed into every episode.”

The competition will begin with an ice cream bar challenge. The twist? Contestants will have to make their ice cream bar lookalikes without using any ice cream. Whoever wins that pre-heat challenge will be granted an exclusive upgrade that will help them in their next stage, the main heat. During this level, contestants will use ingredients from popular summertime cocktails to create a summer tart.

As the series progresses, it will coincide with other events throughout the summer months. For example, the semifinals, which will take place around Discovery’s Shark Week, will require competitors to make shark bite cookie bars and shark cage desserts. The grand finale will then take place on the 4th of July, which will require the three remaining bakers to make a New York City-inspired fireworks display cake, complete with lights and lasers.

The 10 contestants for this season include Vonshia Brown from Los Angeles, Calif.; Tara Canaday from Cumberland, Maine; Austin Granados from Manitoba, Canada; Chris Jara from San Antonio, Texas; Rob Lough from Houston, Texas; Dominick Miller from Santa Rosa, Calif.; Nayibe Renaud from Henderson, Nev.; German Rizzo from Glen Cove, N.Y.; Stephanie Tucci from Ontario, Canada, and Karol Zapata from Queens, N.Y.

“Summer Baking Championship” is produced by Triage Entertainment for Food Network.