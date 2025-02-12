‘Summer House’ Season 9 Cast Guide | Photos

“Summer House” is hotter than ever, and it’s bringing in several of its veteran cast members with a new face as well.

From the cast tackling new career goals, juggling friendships, stepping into the dating pool, and even preparing for parenthood, there’s a lot in store for “Summer House” fans to watch this season.

It all kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. Check out the full cast below.

Amanda Batula of “Summer House” (Bravo) Amanda Batula This season, Amanda is only focused on herself, her career and personal dreams to one day become a mother. Fans can watch her working on her swimwear company and taking on the role of creative director for an international eyewear brand.

Kyle Cooke of “Summer House” (Bravo) Kyle Cooke As Amanda continues to flourish, Kyle struggles to center in on his own dreams. Plus, he’s still dealing with tensions between him and his longtime friend.

Ciara Miller of “Summer House” (Bravo) Ciara Miller While Ciara is ready to turn the heat up this summer, she’s still has to wake up and see her past every day — because she’s living with her ex. Nevertheless, she’s not holding back on any fun and may have even found a boo thang in Jesse.

Paige DeSorbo of “Summer House” (Bravo) Paige DeSorbo Paige’s blessings just keep on rolling in — she’s on a national tour for her podcast “Giggly Squad,” designing a pajama line as well as writing a book. With a booked up schedule, she’s finding it hard to make time for quality time with Craig. Read Next

Imrul Hassan of “Summer House” (Bravo) Imrul Hassan Imrul Hassan throws himself into the bunch as the wild card ladies man who loves to party. But he backs up his rambunctious lifestyle with a stable job as a real estate broker. Hopefully the rest of the cast will accept party energy.

Carl Radke of “Summer House” (Bravo) Carl Radke Carl is on to the next in Season 9. He’s set his sights on opening bar and cafe and is even opening his heart up to new love, despite rooming with his pregnant ex-fiancé.

Lindsay Hubbard of “Summer House” (Bravo) Lindsay Hubbard Lindsay is ready to take on a new journey as a mother. In the meantime, she’s going through the motions with her partner who prefers to stay away from the camera and looks forward to what to her bundle of joy will bring her.

Gabby Prescod of “Summer House” (Bravo) Gabby Prescod Gabby is starting off fresh this summer. She’s got a new apartment and isn’t turning any potential love interests away. However, she is focused on being there for her best friend, Lindsay, as she enters motherhood.

Jesse Solomon of “Summer House” (Bravo) Jesse Solomon Jesse is welcoming new beginnings this time around in the Summer House. He’s single and definitely ready to mingle…with Lexi Wood and even his best friend’s ex, Ciara.

West Wilson of “Summer House” (Bravo) West Wilson West doesn’t know which direction to go in the Summer House, but he’s not letting that get in the way of his fun. While he reenters the dating pool, even with his ex watching from the background, he’s got good company with his best friend Jesse.