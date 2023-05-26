This summer might feel a lot like the summers pre-Covid, if only because from June to August there are several massive movies you’ll want to see in a theater. Starting June 2 with the arrival of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” the summer looks bright and chock-a-block with bombastic features directed by some of the biggest directors out there.
If there’s any trend worth noting about this summer, it’s how franchise-heavy everything is. From a new continuation of “The Meg” to the (final?) installment of “Indiana Jones,” everything has franchise potential, even something like “Barbie” which could start a whole trend of live-action Barbie films.
On top of that, there’s a great combination of IP titles, like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the “Mission: Impossible” series, as well as those with tangential connections to established franchises, like how “Last Voyage of the Demeter” is kind of a new Dracula movie.
Regardless, will audiences go out to a movie theater to see all of these? The hope is yes because there’s certainly a lot of entertainment to be found. With the studios reiterating that theatrical is a priority, there’s plenty here to entice someone to put on regular clothes and plunk down money for a ticket.
Here we have 18 movies you should make sure to see, in a theater, this summer.