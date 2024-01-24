On the Scene at Sundance 2024 | Photo Gallery

Colman Domingo, Aubrey Plaza, Pedro Pascal, Steven Yeun, Kristen Stewart and more hit Park City

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival is now at the halfway point, as a bevy of stars and filmmakers made the trek to Park City, Utah to support their films, see some movies and maybe even blow off some steam. We’ve rounded up a gallery of some candid photos from Sundance that show the likes of Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun, Pedro Pascal, Aubrey Plaza, Saoirse Ronan, Malia Obama, Jay Ellis, Christopher Nolan, and newly minted Oscar nominees Robert Downey Jr., Colman Domingo and Jodie Foster.

And for even more bespoke photography from Sundance, don’t miss TheWrap’s gallery of portraits by Jeff Vespa.

Colman Domingo toasts with Ketel One Vodka at MIDNIGHT MACRO during the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ketel One

Colman Domingo toasts with Ketel One Vodka at MIDNIGHT MACRO during the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Aubrey Plaza attends as Ketel One Family Made Vodka celebrates the cast of "My Old Ass" at the Sundance Film Festival at Star Bar on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ketel One

Aubrey Plaza attends as Ketel One Family Made Vodka celebrates the cast of “My Old Ass” at the Sundance Film Festival at Star Bar on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Normani Kordei Hamilton attends the "Freaky Tales" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Normani Kordei Hamilton attends the “Freaky Tales” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Pedro Pascal attends the "Freaky Tales" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal attends the “Freaky Tales” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah

presence
Read Next
Steven Soderbergh's Ghost Story 'Presence' Sells to Neon Out of Sundance
Steven Yeun and Kristen Stewart attend the "Love Me" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Steven Yeun and Kristen Stewart attend the “Love Me” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

(L-R) AnnaSophia Robb, Leslie Grace, and Coral Pena toast with Ketel One Vodka at MIDNIGHT MACRO during the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ketel One

(L-R) AnnaSophia Robb, Leslie Grace, and Coral Pena toast with Ketel One Vodka at MIDNIGHT MACRO during the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Saoirse Ronan attends "The Outrun" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan attends “The Outrun” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Melissa Barrera attends The Latinx House at Sundance 2024 at Premiere Lounge on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Latinx House

Melissa Barrera attends The Latinx House at Sundance 2024 at Premiere Lounge on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg attend the "Sasquatch Sunset" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg attend the “Sasquatch Sunset” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Napoleon Dynamite Anniversary Flash Mob at Sundance 2024
Read Next
At Sundance, Indie Film Struggles to Find a Working Business Model 
Julia Fox and Lucy Liu attend the "Presence" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Julia Fox and Lucy Liu attend the “Presence” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Malia Ann Obama attends the "The Heart" Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Malia Ann Obama attends the “The Heart” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Sue Bird and Jay Ellis speak onstage at Cinema Cafe during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Egyptian Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sue Bird and Jay Ellis speak onstage at Cinema Cafe during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Egyptian Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Robert Downey Jr. and Christopher Nolan attend the 2024 Sundance Film Festival Opening Night Gala: Celebrating 40 Years at DeJoria Center on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. and Christopher Nolan attend the 2024 Sundance Film Festival Opening Night Gala: Celebrating 40 Years at DeJoria Center on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison attend the "ALOK" Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison attend the “ALOK” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Back to the Future Doc Brown
Read Next
Steven Spielberg Almost Cast 'Back to the Future' With Devo Frontman Mark Mothersbaugh as Doc Brown | Video
Lionel Richie and Andra Day attend the "The Greatest Night In Pop" Special Screening during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lionel Richie and Andra Day attend the “The Greatest Night In Pop” Special Screening during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Dylan Mulvaney and Alok Vaid-Menon attend the "ALOK" Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney and Alok Vaid-Menon attend the “ALOK” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane attend the "Between The Temples" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Park City Library on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane attend the “Between The Temples” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Park City Library on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Daniel Dae Kim attends the 3AD, Gold House, And The Asian American Foundation's Sunrise Collective at Riverhorse On Main on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Daniel Dae Kim attends the 3AD, Gold House, And The Asian American Foundation’s Sunrise Collective at Riverhorse On Main on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor receives IMDb’s “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award at the IMDb, WIF, and Entertainment Weekly Dinner in Park City, Utah
Photo by Mat Hayward:Getty Images for IMDb

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor receives IMDb’s “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award at the IMDb, WIF, and Entertainment Weekly Dinner in Park City, Utah

Read Next
Why 'Dìdi' Director Sean Wang Has Skateboarding Videos to Thank for His Filmmaking Career | Video
Dave Franco attends the "Love Lies Bleeding" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Dave Franco attends the “Love Lies Bleeding” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Simone Ashley attends the "10 Lives" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Simone Ashley attends the “10 Lives” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Emilia Jones and Kathryn Newton attend the "Winner" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Emilia Jones and Kathryn Newton attend the “Winner” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Gavin Leatherwood attends the Ketel One Family Made Vodka Celebrates Filmmakers at the Official Gersh Agency Party at the Sundance Film Festival at Handle on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Ketel One

Gavin Leatherwood attends the Ketel One Family Made Vodka Celebrates Filmmakers at the Official Gersh Agency Party at the Sundance Film Festival at Handle on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Indya Moore, Victoria Pedretti, River Gallo and Dylan O’Brien attend the "Ponyboi" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Indya Moore, Victoria Pedretti, River Gallo and Dylan O’Brien attend the “Ponyboi” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Hit Man Glen Powell Richard Linklater
Read Next
‘Hit Man’s Glen Powell and Richard Linklater Were Drawn to ‘Desperate and Weird’ True Story for Netflix Romcom | Video
Jena Malone attends the "Love Lies Bleeding" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jena Malone attends the “Love Lies Bleeding” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Glen Powell attends the "Hit Man" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 22, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Glen Powell attends the “Hit Man” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 22, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton attend as Ketel One Family Made Vodka celebrates the cast of "My Old Ass" at the Sundance Film Festival at Star Bar on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ketel One

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton attend as Ketel One Family Made Vodka celebrates the cast of “My Old Ass” at the Sundance Film Festival at Star Bar on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Anthony Ramos Martinez attends the "In The Summers" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 22, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Anthony Ramos Martinez attends the “In The Summers” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 22, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird attend the "Sue Bird: In The Clutch" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 21, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird attend the “Sue Bird: In The Clutch” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 21, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Zach Galifianakis attends the "Winner" Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Zach Galifianakis attends the “Winner” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Iliana Sosa, Richard Linklater & Alex Stapleton, “God Save Texas”
Read Next
Richard Linklater Discovered ‘Inordinate Amount’ of High School Peers in Prison While Filming Hometown Doc 'God Save Texas'

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.