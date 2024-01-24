The 2024 Sundance Film Festival is now at the halfway point, as a bevy of stars and filmmakers made the trek to Park City, Utah to support their films, see some movies and maybe even blow off some steam. We’ve rounded up a gallery of some candid photos from Sundance that show the likes of Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun, Pedro Pascal, Aubrey Plaza, Saoirse Ronan, Malia Obama, Jay Ellis, Christopher Nolan, and newly minted Oscar nominees Robert Downey Jr., Colman Domingo and Jodie Foster.

And for even more bespoke photography from Sundance, don’t miss TheWrap’s gallery of portraits by Jeff Vespa.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ketel One Colman Domingo toasts with Ketel One Vodka at MIDNIGHT MACRO during the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ketel One Aubrey Plaza attends as Ketel One Family Made Vodka celebrates the cast of “My Old Ass” at the Sundance Film Festival at Star Bar on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Normani Kordei Hamilton attends the “Freaky Tales” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Pedro Pascal attends the “Freaky Tales” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Steven Yeun and Kristen Stewart attend the “Love Me” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ketel One (L-R) AnnaSophia Robb, Leslie Grace, and Coral Pena toast with Ketel One Vodka at MIDNIGHT MACRO during the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Saoirse Ronan attends “The Outrun” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Latinx House Melissa Barrera attends The Latinx House at Sundance 2024 at Premiere Lounge on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg attend the “Sasquatch Sunset” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Julia Fox and Lucy Liu attend the “Presence” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Malia Ann Obama attends the “The Heart” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Sue Bird and Jay Ellis speak onstage at Cinema Cafe during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Egyptian Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Robert Downey Jr. and Christopher Nolan attend the 2024 Sundance Film Festival Opening Night Gala: Celebrating 40 Years at DeJoria Center on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison attend the “ALOK” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Lionel Richie and Andra Day attend the “The Greatest Night In Pop” Special Screening during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Dylan Mulvaney and Alok Vaid-Menon attend the “ALOK” Premiere at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane attend the “Between The Temples” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Park City Library on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Daniel Dae Kim attends the 3AD, Gold House, And The Asian American Foundation’s Sunrise Collective at Riverhorse On Main on January 19, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Mat Hayward:Getty Images for IMDb Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor receives IMDb’s “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award at the IMDb, WIF, and Entertainment Weekly Dinner in Park City, Utah

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Dave Franco attends the “Love Lies Bleeding” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Simone Ashley attends the “10 Lives” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Prospector Square Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Emilia Jones and Kathryn Newton attend the “Winner” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Ketel One Gavin Leatherwood attends the Ketel One Family Made Vodka Celebrates Filmmakers at the Official Gersh Agency Party at the Sundance Film Festival at Handle on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Indya Moore, Victoria Pedretti, River Gallo and Dylan O’Brien attend the “Ponyboi” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Jena Malone attends the “Love Lies Bleeding” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Glen Powell attends the “Hit Man” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 22, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Ketel One Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton attend as Ketel One Family Made Vodka celebrates the cast of “My Old Ass” at the Sundance Film Festival at Star Bar on January 20, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Anthony Ramos Martinez attends the “In The Summers” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Library Center Theatre on January 22, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird attend the “Sue Bird: In The Clutch” Premiere during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 21, 2024 in Park City, Utah.