Super7 Debuts New Metallic MechaGodzilla With Missile-Firing Fingers | Exclusive

The figure is a whopping 20” tall

SH-Toho_Mechagodzilla(Metallic)_Hero-1-Banner (1)
Super7

Everything is coming up Godzilla.

Not only did the terrifying screen icon, who first debuted in 1954, win his first Oscar for “Godzilla Minus One’s” jaw-dropping visual effects, but that was shortly followed by the arrival of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” one of the western Godzilla movies produced by Legendary, which debuted to one of the biggest box office hauls of the year. (There was also “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” which premiered on Apple TV+ and was promptly followed by the announcement of a second season and as-yet-unrevealed spin-off shows.) And now you can take one of Godzilla’s greatest foes home, in a super-cool way.

Super7’s latest Toho Super Shogun Mechagodzilla is a towering at 20” tall and features multiple points of articulation, along with missile-firing fingers, action-ready wheels, and shiny metallic finish. This giant figure was inspired by the vintage, jumbo-scale toys from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

The San Francisco-based Super7 has an entire assortment of Toho-inspired toys, including a movie-accurate “Godzilla Minus One” figure that recently went on sale (alongside a “Godzilla Minus Color” variant, naturally), apparel, masks and retro-style action figures.

You’ll be able to order it soon on Super7.com.

SS-Toho_Mechagodzilla_Metallic_Grid_Angled_Graphic
Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

