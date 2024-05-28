Everything is coming up Godzilla.

Not only did the terrifying screen icon, who first debuted in 1954, win his first Oscar for “Godzilla Minus One’s” jaw-dropping visual effects, but that was shortly followed by the arrival of “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” one of the western Godzilla movies produced by Legendary, which debuted to one of the biggest box office hauls of the year. (There was also “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” which premiered on Apple TV+ and was promptly followed by the announcement of a second season and as-yet-unrevealed spin-off shows.) And now you can take one of Godzilla’s greatest foes home, in a super-cool way.

Super7’s latest Toho Super Shogun Mechagodzilla is a towering at 20” tall and features multiple points of articulation, along with missile-firing fingers, action-ready wheels, and shiny metallic finish. This giant figure was inspired by the vintage, jumbo-scale toys from the ‘70s and ‘80s.

The San Francisco-based Super7 has an entire assortment of Toho-inspired toys, including a movie-accurate “Godzilla Minus One” figure that recently went on sale (alongside a “Godzilla Minus Color” variant, naturally), apparel, masks and retro-style action figures.

You’ll be able to order it soon on Super7.com.