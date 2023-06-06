Soon enough, you (or your kids) will be able to watch “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” as many times as you like.

The wildly successful animated film will be released on Digital, 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on June 13, packing each home video release with a bevy of bonus features including a pair of behind-the-scenes featurettes that unveil how the film was made.

The partnership between Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment proved mighty fruitful as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” still holds the biggest opening weekend of 2023 at the box office ($146 million domestic) and is the highest-grossing film of the year with $1.3 billion worldwide.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film brings the video game characters to vivid life with Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) on a quest to save Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) from the evil Bowser (Jack Black).

The bonus features included on the Digital, 4K Blu-ray and DVD editions of the film are as follows: