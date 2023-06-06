Soon enough, you (or your kids) will be able to watch “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” as many times as you like.
The wildly successful animated film will be released on Digital, 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on June 13, packing each home video release with a bevy of bonus features including a pair of behind-the-scenes featurettes that unveil how the film was made.
The partnership between Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment proved mighty fruitful as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” still holds the biggest opening weekend of 2023 at the box office ($146 million domestic) and is the highest-grossing film of the year with $1.3 billion worldwide.
Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the film brings the video game characters to vivid life with Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day) and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) on a quest to save Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) from the evil Bowser (Jack Black).
The bonus features included on the Digital, 4K Blu-ray and DVD editions of the film are as follows:
- Getting to Know the Cast – In these short behind-the-scenes pieces we get up close and personal with the stars of the film and learn what they leaned on to inhabit their on-screen persona.
- Leveling Up: Making The Super Mario Bros. Movie – Bringing one of the world’s most beloved video game characters, and the world around him, to life was no easy task! Filmmakers and cast give an in-depth look into the making of the film.
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie Field Guide – Join the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie as they take viewers through the various Power-Ups and Bonuses that appear in the film. This immersive video will allow the cast to interact with custom on-screen graphics as they select a Bonus or Power Up specific to their character and then explain what it does, how to use it and its effects.
- “Peaches” Lyric Video – Jack Black is known for his big personality and really no one else could play the part of Bowser, so get ready to sing-along to his big musical number as he serenades Princess Peach.
- Leadership Lessons with Anya Taylor-Joy – Let’s face it: being a princess isn’t easy. Thankfully, we have Anya Taylor-Joy, custom graphics and movie clips to give us Princess Peach’s guide to being an awesome leader. We’ll provide some real-life tips and power-ups that kids of all ages can use in their daily lives.