‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Sets Sequel Title as ‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’

Universal and Illumination’s animated “Super Mario Bros. Movie” sequel officially has a title.

The film, titled “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026. Its title comes from the 2007 Nintendo Wii video game of the same name, and the news was announced during Friday’s edition of Nintendo Direct, which offered a brief first look at the film.

In the small teaser, a butterfly flies through the hills and streets of the Mushroom Kingdom, past a sleeping Mario (Chris Pratt) and then up through the clouds before finally arriving in space, where the “Super Mario Galaxy Movie” title card awaits. The message is clear: Mario, Luigi (Charlie Day), Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and co.’s next adventure will take them to the stars.

You can check out the teaser yourself below.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was a smash hit when it was released in April 2023. While it received mixed reviews from critics, it went on to gross $1.36 billion at the worldwide box office. It became the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever produced, as well as the first to cross the $1 billion mark at the box office. It ended up ranking as the second highest-grossing movie of 2023, behind only Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

The film also currently ranks as the fifth highest-grossing animated movie of all time, behind only this year’s “Ne Zha 2,” 2024’s “Inside Out 2” and 2019’s “The Lion King” and “Frozen 2.”

“All of us at Illumination feel so fortunate to continue our collaboration with Nintendo as we expand the life of Mario in movies,” Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri said during an appearance on Friday’s Nintendo Direct. “While the ‘Super Mario Galaxy’ games are the core inspiration for our story, this next film holds surprises for fans of every Mario era.”

Pratt, Taylor-Joy and Day are all set to reprise their voice roles as Mario, Peach and Luigi, respectively, in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.” Keegan-Michael Key and Kevin Michael Richardson will be back in the sequel as Toad and Kamek as well, as will Jack Black as Bowser, the evil King of the Koopas. The sequel is directed by returning directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and penned, once again, by screenwriter Matthew Fogel.

