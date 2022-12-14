“Superman & Lois” Season 3 will premiere on The CW on Tuesday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the series debut of “Gotham Knights.” “Superman & Lois” is the network’s most-watched show of 2022.

“The new season of The CW’s biggest show ‘Superman & Lois’ alongside our most exciting new series ‘Gotham Knights’ will make Tuesdays a can’t-miss night of action,” president of entertainment at The CW Network, Brad Schwartz, said. “With the iconic characters and gritty streets that everyone knows, fans will experience the best season yet of ‘Superman & Lois’ and be introduced to a hunted group of crime fighters out for vengeance, following in Batman’s footsteps on ‘Gotham Knights.'”

Season 3 of “Superman & Lois” picks up after Superman’s blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town living, but the Kents’ romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating “the secret” can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois’ own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Dylan Walsh round out the cast.

Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher and Geoff Johns.

In “Gotham Knights,” Batman is dead and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of Batman’s enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father; Harper Row (Fallon Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything; and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), a clever trans teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore) and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson). This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors when faced with nefarious forces.

Also from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the fantasy show is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux serve as showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Berlanti, Schechter and Leigh London Redman. Abrams also serves as co-executive producer. Danny Cannon directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot, along with David Madden. “Gotham Knights” is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.