The trio have yet to meet, but the actor tells the British outlet Heart he looks forward to the first time they do

David Corenswet attends the "Superman" London photocall ahead of the film's release in cinemas next week at The Corinthia on July 03, 2025 in London, England
There’s a new Superman in town, and it sounds like other actors who have taken on the role have nothing but support for him. While speaking to Heart at the London premiere for James Gunn’s “Superman” Wednesday, David Corenswet revealed Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin have been “very encouraging.”

“I had the pleasure of exchanging letters with two previous Supermans, Henry Cavill and Tyler Hoechlin,” he said. “They were very encouraging and we had a lovely exchange and I’m excited to meet them one day it’ll be great when we can all get in a room together.”

“They really just conveyed to me an encouragement and a sense of, you know, have fun with it. Which I think is Superman’s way of doing it too,” Corwenswet added.

The latest iteration of the “Superman” story will be released in theaters July 11. Corenswet was cast in the titular role in June 2023 and will star opposite Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Lois Lane.

In an interview with The Times of London published Saturday, Gunn admitted the movie might not please everyone.

“I mean, Superman is the story of America,” he explained. “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Gunn also acknowledged that the movie may hit audiences in different ways depending on where they live — but he’s not too concerned about that. “But it’s about human kindness and obviously there will be jerks out there who are just not kind and will take it as offensive just because it is about kindness,” the director said. “But screw them.”

