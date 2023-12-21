You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

The Season 45 finale of “Survivor” has scored a win for CBS.

As fans tuned in to find out which castaway claimed the $1 million prize, the “Survivor” finale brought in 4.53 million viewers across broadcast and streaming platforms, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day fast national figures and internal figures. The three-hour finale was up 6% from last year’s Season 44 finale, which aired on Dec. 14, 2022.

As “Survivor” streamed live on Paramount+ on Wednesday night, the conclusion to the CBS competition show also marked the streamer’s most live-streamed entertainment program, with live streaming up 27% compared to last season’s finale on Paramount+, CBS.com and the CBS app.

Finale viewership for “Survivor” Season 45 was down from the 5.24 million viewers brought in by its Sept. 27 season premiere on CBS.

The 45th season of “Survivor” is currently averaging 6.32 million viewers per episode, according to Nielsen most current data, with this season ranking in the top five most-watched non-sports broadcast programs in terms of total viewers.

As 90-minute episodes of “Survivor” aired ahead of 90-minutes of “The Amazing Race” on CBS, the network strengthened its year-over-year viewership for its Wednesday lineup by over 19%, leading the network to score the highest viewership among the major broadcasters.

Since launching its first season in 2000, “Survivor” has tallied up 630 billion minutes of viewing on broadcast platforms.

The survivalist show also made impressive gains on Paramount+ as well, as “Survivor” soared 72% in year-over-year viewership, with 57% of total viewing time for “Survivor” focused on past seasons.

Overall, “Survivor” ranks as the most-watched reality program on Paramount+ and the third most-watched program overall. Additionally, “Survivor” viewers on Paramount+ average 20 years younger than those watching on broadcast, according to internal data.