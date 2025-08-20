‘Survivor’ Season 49: Meet the 18 Castaways | Photos

Jeff Probst returns to host the two-hour premiere Sept. 24 on CBS — with two contestants already set for Season 50

JD Knapp
Survivor 49
"Survivor 49" cast (Robert Voets/CBS)

Survivors ready? Jeff Probst & Co. are returning to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for Season 49 of “Survivor” on Sept. 24.

A whole month ahead of the two-hour premiere, CBS released the official cast list for the next 18 castaways who will be marooned into three tribes as they compete for the title of Sole Survivor.

However, there’s a slight twist … because two of the below contestants were already chosen to partake in the reality competition series’ milestone 50th Season set to air next spring.

But until then, you can expect 90-minute episodes to roll out the rest of this year.

Check out the full cast list for “Survivor” Season 49, below:

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Alex Moore, 27
Political comms director
Hometown: Evanston, Illinois
Currently: Washington, D.C.

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Kimberly “Annie” Davis, 49
Musician
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
Currently: Austin, Texas

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Jake Latimer, 36
Correctional officer
Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan
Currently: St. Albert, Alberta

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Jason Treul, 32
Law clerk
Hometown: Anaheim, California
Currently: Santa Ana, California

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Jawan Pitts, 28
Video editor
Hometown: Salem, New Jersey
Currently: Los Angeles, California

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Jeremiah Ing, 39
Global events manager
Hometown: Windsor, Ontario
Currently: Toronto, Ontario

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Kristina Mills, 36
MBA career coach
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Currently: Edmond, Oklahoma

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Matt Williams, 52
Airport ramp agent
Hometown: Farmington, Utah
Currently: St. George, Utah

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, 29
Fitness trainer
Hometown: Sachse, Texas
Currently: San Diego, California

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Nate Moore, 47
Film producer
Hometown: Clovis, California
Currently: Hermosa Beach, California

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Nicole Mazullo, 26
Financial crime consultant
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Currently: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Rizo Velovic, 25
Tech sales
Hometown: Yonkers, New York
Currently: Yonkers, New York

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Sage Ahrens-Nichols, 30
Clinical social worker
Hometown: Roxboro, North Carolina
Currently: Olympia, Washington

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Savannah Louie, 31
Former reporter
Hometown: Walnut Creek, California
Currently: Atlanta, Georgia

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Shannon Fairweather, 28
Wellness specialist
Hometown: Wakefield, Massachusetts
Currently: Boston, Massachusetts

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Sophi Balerdi, 27
Entrepreneur
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Currently: Miami, Florida

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Sophie Segreti, 31
Strategy associate
Hometown: Darnestown, Maryland
Currently: New York City, New York

Survivor 49
Robert Voets/CBS

Steven Ramm, 35
Rocket scientist
Hometown: Littleton, Colorado
Currently: Denver, Colorado

That’s how they do it on “Survivor.”

“Survivor” Season 49’s two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. 90-minute episodes will then air on subsequent Wednesdays, with new episodes streaming immediately afterward on Paramount+.

Jeff Probst
