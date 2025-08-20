‘Survivor’ Season 49: Meet the 18 Castaways | Photos

Survivors ready? Jeff Probst & Co. are returning to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for Season 49 of “Survivor” on Sept. 24.

A whole month ahead of the two-hour premiere, CBS released the official cast list for the next 18 castaways who will be marooned into three tribes as they compete for the title of Sole Survivor.

However, there’s a slight twist … because two of the below contestants were already chosen to partake in the reality competition series’ milestone 50th Season set to air next spring.

But until then, you can expect 90-minute episodes to roll out the rest of this year.

Check out the full cast list for “Survivor” Season 49, below:

Robert Voets/CBS Alex Moore, 27

Political comms director

Hometown: Evanston, Illinois

Currently: Washington, D.C.

Robert Voets/CBS Kimberly “Annie” Davis, 49

Musician

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Currently: Austin, Texas

Robert Voets/CBS Jake Latimer, 36

Correctional officer

Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan

Currently: St. Albert, Alberta

Robert Voets/CBS Jason Treul, 32

Law clerk

Hometown: Anaheim, California

Currently: Santa Ana, California

Robert Voets/CBS Jawan Pitts, 28

Video editor

Hometown: Salem, New Jersey

Currently: Los Angeles, California

Robert Voets/CBS Jeremiah Ing, 39

Global events manager

Hometown: Windsor, Ontario

Currently: Toronto, Ontario

Robert Voets/CBS Kristina Mills, 36

MBA career coach

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Currently: Edmond, Oklahoma

Robert Voets/CBS Matt Williams, 52

Airport ramp agent

Hometown: Farmington, Utah

Currently: St. George, Utah

Robert Voets/CBS Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, 29

Fitness trainer

Hometown: Sachse, Texas

Currently: San Diego, California

Robert Voets/CBS Nate Moore, 47

Film producer

Hometown: Clovis, California

Currently: Hermosa Beach, California

Robert Voets/CBS Nicole Mazullo, 26

Financial crime consultant

Hometown: Long Island, New York

Currently: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Robert Voets/CBS Rizo Velovic, 25

Tech sales

Hometown: Yonkers, New York

Currently: Yonkers, New York

Robert Voets/CBS Sage Ahrens-Nichols, 30

Clinical social worker

Hometown: Roxboro, North Carolina

Currently: Olympia, Washington

Robert Voets/CBS Savannah Louie, 31

Former reporter

Hometown: Walnut Creek, California

Currently: Atlanta, Georgia

Robert Voets/CBS Shannon Fairweather, 28

Wellness specialist

Hometown: Wakefield, Massachusetts

Currently: Boston, Massachusetts

Robert Voets/CBS Sophi Balerdi, 27

Entrepreneur

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Currently: Miami, Florida

Robert Voets/CBS Sophie Segreti, 31

Strategy associate

Hometown: Darnestown, Maryland

Currently: New York City, New York

Robert Voets/CBS Steven Ramm, 35

Rocket scientist

Hometown: Littleton, Colorado

Currently: Denver, Colorado

That’s how they do it on “Survivor.”

“Survivor” Season 49’s two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. 90-minute episodes will then air on subsequent Wednesdays, with new episodes streaming immediately afterward on Paramount+.