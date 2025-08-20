‘Survivor’ Season 49: Meet the 18 Castaways | Photos

Survivors ready? Jeff Probst & Co. are returning to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji for Season 49 of “Survivor” on Sept. 24.
A whole month ahead of the two-hour premiere, CBS released the official cast list for the next 18 castaways who will be marooned into three tribes as they compete for the title of Sole Survivor.
However, there’s a slight twist … because two of the below contestants were already chosen to partake in the reality competition series’ milestone 50th Season set to air next spring.
But until then, you can expect 90-minute episodes to roll out the rest of this year.
Check out the full cast list for “Survivor” Season 49, below:
Alex Moore, 27
Political comms director
Hometown: Evanston, Illinois
Currently: Washington, D.C.
Kimberly “Annie” Davis, 49
Musician
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
Currently: Austin, Texas
Jake Latimer, 36
Correctional officer
Hometown: Regina, Saskatchewan
Currently: St. Albert, Alberta
Jason Treul, 32
Law clerk
Hometown: Anaheim, California
Currently: Santa Ana, California
Jawan Pitts, 28
Video editor
Hometown: Salem, New Jersey
Currently: Los Angeles, California
Jeremiah Ing, 39
Global events manager
Hometown: Windsor, Ontario
Currently: Toronto, Ontario
Kristina Mills, 36
MBA career coach
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Currently: Edmond, Oklahoma
Matt Williams, 52
Airport ramp agent
Hometown: Farmington, Utah
Currently: St. George, Utah
Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, 29
Fitness trainer
Hometown: Sachse, Texas
Currently: San Diego, California
Nate Moore, 47
Film producer
Hometown: Clovis, California
Currently: Hermosa Beach, California
Nicole Mazullo, 26
Financial crime consultant
Hometown: Long Island, New York
Currently: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Rizo Velovic, 25
Tech sales
Hometown: Yonkers, New York
Currently: Yonkers, New York
Sage Ahrens-Nichols, 30
Clinical social worker
Hometown: Roxboro, North Carolina
Currently: Olympia, Washington
Savannah Louie, 31
Former reporter
Hometown: Walnut Creek, California
Currently: Atlanta, Georgia
Shannon Fairweather, 28
Wellness specialist
Hometown: Wakefield, Massachusetts
Currently: Boston, Massachusetts
Sophi Balerdi, 27
Entrepreneur
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Currently: Miami, Florida
Sophie Segreti, 31
Strategy associate
Hometown: Darnestown, Maryland
Currently: New York City, New York
Steven Ramm, 35
Rocket scientist
Hometown: Littleton, Colorado
Currently: Denver, Colorado
That’s how they do it on “Survivor.”
“Survivor” Season 49’s two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS. 90-minute episodes will then air on subsequent Wednesdays, with new episodes streaming immediately afterward on Paramount+.