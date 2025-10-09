‘Survivor’ Season 49 Contestant Suffers Snake Bite, Pulled From Camp in ‘Unprecedented Moment’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Survivor” Season 49, Episode 3.

After 25 years on the air, “Survivor” had its first medical evacuation due to an animal incident on Wednesday night’s episode of Season 49.

You read that right. Castaway Jake Latimer was medically evacuated from the Kele tribe during Day 6 of the competition after he was bit on the foot by a venomous, black-and-white Sea Krait.

Luckily for Jake, the medical team determined it was a “dry bite,” meaning it was a warning from the reptile that produced no venom. However, due to the nature of “Survivor” and the harsh environment, the doctors decided to pull the 36-year-old father-to-be from the game.

“Unprecedented moment. We’ve never had anything like this happen where Jake had a Sea Krait bite,” host Jeff Probst told the audience directly to camera. “Our team immediately got him on a boat. This is our medical center at base camp, it’s always here. Jake is obviously emotionally upset, as anybody would be. But, it felt like we should bring you inside this so you really know what’s happening and can see that we’re absolutely focused on taking care of him.”

“There’s no way, Jake, even in the next 48 hours, we could put you back out into such an unforgiving situation as ‘Survivor,’ ” he added, with agreement from Dr. Barry McKenna.

“This was my goal, man. Coming on the show was what I needed to do for my dad, for myself, for my kid; to bring home some money. For something like this to pull me out of the game, it’s just not my fault. Cause I was doing good and I know I could win this show. But, doctor’s orders, man. It’s been an absolute pleasure, Mr. Probst,” Jake shared once he realized he was out. His final words to his three remaining tribemates: “Just tell them I love them and I want to see them in the top three. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there to help out.”

The episode then cut to the third immunity challenge, where Sophi, Jeremiah and Alex shocked their Uli and Hina competitors by being down an extra person after Annie’s elimination last week; though they insisted on still competing fair and square (and once again lost).

“This morning, at Kele’s camp. Jake was in the water, got bitten by a Sea Krait. That is a very venomous snake — just for a little perspective, ten times more dangerous than a Rattlesnake bite. So, serious situation,” Jeff told the entire cast. “He immediately was put on a boat, taken to base camp and our medical center, where it was all hands on deck. Very scary situation. I’m happy to say Jake is OK, he’s doing really well right now. He’s in great shape.”

“And for a little perspective with the Sea Krait, it’s really rare for their bites to have venom, they usually just want you to go away. But, it took a physical toll and an emotional toll — he’s an expectant father; there was a lot going through his head,” he continued. “So there was no way that our medical team could even consider putting him back into the game with no food, no fire, these conditions. So we made the only decision we could, which is to pull Jake from the game.”

“I want to reassure all of you, we’ve been shooting in these waters, right here, for 10 years. We have a lot of Fijians on our crew that are born and raised here. We talked to everybody this morning when this happened: we don’t have a crew member that knows anybody that’s been bitten by a Sea Krait,” Jeff concluded. “It’s extremely rare. I know it happened, in the same way that you can get struck by lightning. But I just want to reassure you, we’re going to be in the water, our crews are going to be in the water, you should feel OK to be in the water.”

Jake’s removal now marks the 19th medical evacuation in “Survivor” history.

In the end, Jeremiah was voted out 2-1 ahead of next week’s tribe swap. However, the episode ended with a positive update: “Jake is healthy, and the silver lining is that he made it home for the birth of his son.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays on CBS and airs the next day on Paramount+.