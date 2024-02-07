The full lineup for the 2024 SXSW Film Festival was unveiled on Wednesday with three high-profile features joining the Austin-based film festival’s slate alongside the already announced “Road House,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and the Ryan Gosling/Emily Blunt actioner “The Fall Guy.”

Dev Patel’s “Monkey Man” will be part of the event’s Headliner series. That film, being produced by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw studio was initially purchased by Netflix before becoming a Universal property. The Sydney Sweeney-starring horror film “Immaculate” will also play in the section. That film, which recently dropped a spooky trailer, is directed by Michael Mohan. And Kyle Mooney’s directorial debut “Y2K,” starring Jonah Hill, will also premiere there.

“The time has come to rev up the anticipation for SXSW 2024 and reveal the remaining titles in our slate!” said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV in a statement. “We invite you to join our renowned audiences in exploring this wide range of work including explosive studio films, surprising indie dramas and comedies, riveting TV, powerful documentaries, gripping gems from around the world, and groundbreaking XR. Come immerse yourself in the joy of the shared cinema experience as our community unites in Austin to be inspired and celebrate! We’ll see y’all soon!”

As previously reported, SXSW’s opening night television premiere is David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ upcoming series “3 Body Problem” for Netflix. The series stars Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham and Eiza González. And while “Road House” is premiering at the festival, it’s director Doug Liman won’t be present. Back in January Liman took Amazon Studios to task for deciding to release “Road House” directly on Prime Video instead of in theaters as originally planned. He blasted the streamer for treating the film like a Prime add-on to “sell more toasters” in a scathing op-ed to Deadline.

You can see the full lineup below. The SXSW Film Festival takes place in Austin March 8-16.

HEADLINER

Big names, big talent featuring red carpet premieres and gala film events with major and rising names in cinema.

Immaculate Director: Michael Mohan, Producers: David Bernad, Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino, Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Screenwriter: Andrew Lobel. A devout American nun embarks on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Her warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors. Cast: Sydney Sweeney, Álvaro Morte, Dora Romano, Benedetta Porcaroli, Giorgio Colangeli, Simona Tabasco

Monkey Man Director: Dev Patel, Producers: Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, Anjay Nagpal Screenwriters: Dev Patel, Paul Angunawela, John Collee. Dev Patel achieves an astonishing directing debut with this action thriller about a man’s vengeance against the men who murdered his mother. Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Makarand Deshpande

Y2K Director: Kyle Mooney, Producers: Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin, Chris Storer, Cooper Wehde, Evan Winter, Screenwriters: Kyle Mooney, Evan Winter. On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy. Cast: Jaeden Martell, Rachel Zegler, Julian Dennison, The Kid Laroi

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Unforgettable features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.

Arcadian (Ireland) Director: Ben Brewer, Producers: David Wulf, Braxton Pope, Nicolas Cage, Mike Nilon, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier, Screenwriter: Mike Nilon. After a catastrophic event depopulates the world, a father and his two sons must survive their dystopian environment while being threatened by mysterious creatures that emerge at night. Cast: Nicolas Cage, Jaeden Martell, Maxwell Jenkins, Sadie Soverall

Desert Road Director/Screenwriter: Shannon Triplett, Producers: Steven Schneider, Josh Clayton, Kirk Martin, Alec Roth, Lauren Bates, Sam Cohan. A young woman crashes her car and walks down the road seeking help, only to find no matter which way she walks she ends up back at her car. As night falls, she realizes she’s going to die in this endless loop… unless she can find a way to escape. Cast: Kristine Froseth, Frances Fisher, Beau Bridges, Ryan Hurst, D.B. Woodside, Max Mattern, Ratchel Dratch, Edwin Garcia II

The Greatest Hits Director/Screenwriter: Ned Benson, Producers: Michael London, Shannon Gaulding, Ned Benson, Stephanie Davis, Cassandra Kulukundis. Harriet finds art imitating life when she discovers certain songs can transport her back in time – literally. Cast: Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min, David Corenswet, Austin Crute

The Gutter Directors: Yassir Lester, Isaiah Lester, Producers: Liz Destro, Jared Hess, Helen Estabrook, Tristen Tuckfield, Jillian Apfelbaum, Screenwriter: Yassir Lester. Walt (lover of threesomes, hater of shirts) strikes up an unlikely friendship with a former Pro Bowler as they discover he might be THE GOAT of the lanes. The only things standing in their way are racism, alcoholism and Linda “The Crusher” Curson. Cast: Shameik Moore, Susan Sarandon, D’Arcy Carden, Jay Ellis, Jackée Harry, Paul Reiser

High Tide Director/Screenwriter: Marco Calvani, Producers: Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Marco Calvani. Heartbroken and adrift, undocumented Brazilian immigrant Lourenço searches for purpose in the queer mecca of Provincetown, where he sparks an unexpected romance with Maurice. Together the two reconcile their pasts they’ve left behind and their uncertain futures. Cast: Marco Pigossi, Mya Taylor, James Bland, Marisa Tomei, Bill Irwin, Sean Mahon

Música Director: Rudy Mancuso, Producers: McG, Mary Viola, Screenwriters: Rudy Mancuso, Dan Lagana. Loosely based on writer, director and star Rudy Mancuso, Música is a coming-of-age love story that follows an aspiring creator with synesthesia, who must come to terms with an uncertain future, while navigating love, family and his Brazilian Culture. Cast: Rudy Mancuso, Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale, Maria Mancuso, J.B. Smoove

Omni Loop Director/Screenwriter: Bernardo Britto, Producers: Ben Cohen, Patrick Donovan, David Hinojosa. Diagnosed with a black hole growing inside her chest, a woman from Miami, Florida decides to solve time travel in order to go back and be the person she always intended to be. Cast: Mary Louise Parker, Ayo Edebiri, Hannah Pearl Utt, Chris Witaske, Carlos Jacott, Harris Yulin, Steven Maier, Eddie Cahill

Switch Up Director: Tara Pirnia, Producers: Elizabeth Avellan, Marcela Ronquillo, Tara Pirnia, Cristian de la Fuente, Melissa Bickerton, Angela Blair, Screenwriters: Felice Heather Monteith, Tara Pirnia, Tina Contogenis, Pamela Beach. One of the nation’s top talk show hosts finds himself stranded at a homeless shelter where he meets a young widow. He falls in love and realizes the path to happiness lies in helping others. Cast: Cristian de la Fuente, Julieth Restrepo, Jeff Fahey, Shondrella Avery, R. Brandon Johnson, Temple Baker, Donnell Rawlings, Alicia Witt, Manuel Uriza, Felice Heather Monteith

Timestalker (UK) Director/Screenwriter: Alice Lowe, Producers: Vaughan Sivell, Mark Hopkins, Natan Stoessel, Tom Wood. From the creative team behind “Prevenge” comes a reincarnation rom-com about the eternal humiliation that is the search for love, spanning the most romantic epochs of history. Cast: Alice Lowe, Jacob Anderson, Aneurin Barnard, Tanya Reynolds, Nick Frost

Wakhri Director/Screenwriter: Iram Parveen Bilal, Producers: Abid Aziz Merchant, Apoorva Bakshi, Iram Parveen Bilal. A school teacher becomes a viral sensation overnight when she accidentally unleashes her unabashed opinions on social media. This newfound fame comes with its own challenges as she has to navigate archaic mindsets and secret identities. Cast: Faryal Mehmood, Gulshan Majeed, Shees Sajjad Gul, Saleem Meraj, Sohail Sameer, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Akbar Islam, Tooba Siddiqui

Yasmeen’s Element (US, Pakistan) Director: Amman Abbasi, Producers: Amman Abbasi, Jeffrey E. Stern, Alex Nystrom, Sana Jafri, Missy Laney Screenwriters: Amman Abbasi, Jeffrey E. Stern, Sana Jafri. After losing her homework in the winding paths of her mountain town, resourceful Yasmeen sets off alone on an unexpected journey to find her Professor. Cast: Eeshal Fatima, Nazir Ahmed Bulbul, Abeera Rubab, Naveed Hassan

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Incredible features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.

7 Beats Per Minute (Canada) Director/Screenwriter: Yuqi Kang, Producers: Ina Fichman, Sherien Barsoum. Director Yuqi Kang’s documentary captures the descent of a lifetime, when freediving champion Jessea Lu returns to the site of her near-death experience to face the traumas of her past and find a way back to connection.

A King Like Me Director: Matthew O. Henderson, Producers: Fisher Stevens, Maura Anderson, Darcy McKinnon, Terry Dugas. “A King Like Me” follows members of the Zulu Club, New Orleans’ first and century-old Black Mardi Gras krewe, as they work to bring Zulu back to the streets for Mardi Gras 2022.

The Antisocial Network Directors: Giorgio Angelini, Arthur Jones, Producers: Giorgio Angelini, Arthur Jones, Jordan Wynn, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard. From the rise of QAnon to the January 6th riots, The Antisocial Network explains how a group of bored teenagers built an online community out of their shared loneliness but accidentally shattered consensus reality in the process.

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story Director: Charlie Hamilton James, Producer: Jeff Wilson. From National Geographic and Silverback Films, “Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story” is a heart-warming story of love between a wild otter and a man set in the remote Scottish islands of Shetland.

Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion Director: Eva Orner, Producers: Jonathan Chinn, Simon Chinn, Eva Orner. Hiding behind the shiny Instagram façade of Brandy Melville, the go-to clothing brand for young women, is a shockingly toxic culture that lies within the global fast fashion industry.

Clemente Director: David Altrogge, Producers: Mike Blizzard, Mary Sabol, Sarah Altrogge, Jocelyn Hartnett, Stephen Turselli, Keith Ayers, Andrew Calvetti, Steve Burman, Screenwriters: Elise Andert, David Altrogge. An immersive documentary about the remarkable life and legacy of MLB icon Roberto Clemente. Featuring Vera Clemente, Rita Moreno, Roberto Clemente Jr., Michael Keaton, Luis Roberto Clemente, Bob Costas, Tom Morello, Francisco Lindor, Yadier Molina, Richard Linklater

Fly Directors/Producers: Shaul Schwarz, Christina Clusiau. To stand on the edge and jump into the wind, one must be willing to lose everything. That could mean the love of your life, or the life you love. Over seven years, three couples in the world of BASE jumping risk everything to feel alive.

The Hobby (Canada) Director: Simon Ennis, Producers: Kim C. Roberts, Tina Pehme, Justin Rebelo. Are games the meaning of life? The Hobby is a funny, affectionate, character-driven portrait of the massive subculture of modern board games, featuring a fascinating and diverse group of subjects who find deep meaning in “meaningless” pursuits.

How Music Got Free Showrunner/Director: Alex Stapleton, Producers: Philip Byron, Marshall Mathers, Paul Rosenberg, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Steve Stoute, Jamal Henderson, Bridgette Theriault, Dan Sacks, James Chapman, Steve Berman, John Janick, Anthony Seyler, Stephen Witt, Alex Stapleton. “How Music Got Free” is a documentary by Alex Stapleton, that reveals the true story of Dell Glover, a CD factory worker turned piracy pioneer, who sparked a global file sharing revolution.

Stormy Director: Sarah Gibson, Producers: Sarah Gibson, Erin Lee Carr, Emelia Brown. From reporters to lawyers to politicians, many have attempted to define Stormy Daniels. Stormy tells the unvarnished truth about an unlikely American icon – this time, in her own words.

The Truth vs. Alex Jones Director: Dan Reed, Producer: Dan Reed, Marguerite Gaudin. How grieving Sandy Hook families defeated conspiracy giant Alex Jones in two historic trials, holding him to account for the lies he spread about the 2012 mass shooting. Fake news on trial, with unprecedented access to a Travis County courtroom.

VISIONS

Audacious, risk-taking artists who demonstrate innovation and creativity.

7 Keys (UK) Director/Screenwriter: Joy Wilkinson, Producers: Cassandra Sigsgaard, Dylan Rees. Daniel has kept the keys to all the places he’s lived. Lena wants to use them for a wild weekend getting to know each other intimately in other people’s homes. But what begins as a risky fantasy soon becomes a deadly threat. Cast: Emma McDonald, Billy Postlethwaite, Kaylen Luke, Joey Akubeze, Amit Shah, Jane Goddard

Doppelgängers³ (US, Algeria, Armenia, France, UK) Director/Screenwriter: Nelly Ben Hayoun- Stépanian, Producers: Sandra Leeming, Luke Moody, Victoria Adams, Amina Castaing, Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian. Three doppelgängers meet in outer space to imagine diasporic and eco-feminist futures.

Sew Torn (US, Switzerland) Director: Freddy Macdonald, Screenwriters: Freddy Macdonald, Fred Macdonald, Producers: Fred Macdonald, Barry Navidi, Sebastian Klinger, Diamantis Zavitsanos, Socratis Zavitsanos. A seamstress gets tangled in her own thread after stealing a briefcase from a drug deal gone bad. In an escalating game of cat and mouse, her different choices lead to drastically different outcomes along the way. Cast: Eve Connolly, Calum Worthy, John Lynch, K Callan, Ron Cook, Thomas Douglas, Werner Biermeier, Veronika Herren-Wenger, Caroline Goodall

24 BEATS PER SECOND

Vibrant films showcasing the sounds, culture and influence of music and musicians.

Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story (Canada) Directors/Screenwriters: Michael Mabbott, Lucah Rosenberg-Lee, Producers: Amanda Burt, Sam Dunn, Scot McFadyen, Michael Mabbott, Justine Pimlott. “Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story” reveals the extraordinary rise, sudden disappearance, and resurgence of trailblazing Black trans soul singer Jackie Shane.

Billy Preston: That’s The Way God Planned It Director: Paris Barclay, Producers: Stephanie Allain Bray, Jeanne Elfant Festa, Nigel Sinclair, Screenwriters: Cheo Hodari Coker, Paris Barclay. “Billy Preston: That’s the Way God Planned It” is a celebration of Billy Preston’s extraordinary musical legacy, and an examination of the personal and social forces that haunted him throughout his life. Featuring Billy Preston, Eric Clapton, Billy Porter, Merry Clayton, Ringo Starr, Olivia Harrison, Suzanne de Passe, Tony Jones, Cory Henry, Gloria Jones

Dandelion Director/Screenwriter: Nicole Riegel, Producers: Rian Cahill, Adam Cobb, Nicole Riegel, Peter McClellan. “Dandelion” follows a singer-songwriter in a downward spiral as she takes a last effort gig at a motorcycle rally in South Dakota where she meets Casey, a guitarist who walked away from his dream long ago. Cast: Kiki Layne, Thomas Doherty, Melanie Nicholls-King, Brady Stablein, Jack Stablein, Grace Kaiser

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told Director: P. Frank Williams “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” is a celebratory exploration of the boisterous times of Freaknik, the iconic Atlanta street party that drew hundreds of thousands of people in the 80s and 90s, helping put Atlanta on the map culturally. Featuring 21 Savage, Too $hort, Jermaine Dupri, Killer Mike, Luther Campbell (AKA Uncle Luke), Ceelo Green, Jaleen Rose, DJ Kenny Burns, Lil’ Jon, Legendary Jerry, Sharon Toomer, Emma Horton, Monique Tolliver, and Amadi Boon, Stacy Lloyd