Black Bear Closes International Sales for Sydney Sweeney-Led ‘Christy’

Black Bear has completed worldwide sales for “Christy” following the film’s successful world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the distributor announced on Thursday.

The biopic of Christy Martin, directed by David Michôd and led by Sydney Sweeney’s transformation into the iconic boxer, premiered on Sept. 5 to an excellent audience reception.

Reported international deals include Tobis Film in Germany and Austria, Roadshow Films and Kismet in Australia and New Zealand, Metropolitan Filmexport in France, Belga Films in Benelux, Ascot Elite in Switzerland, Lusomundo in Portugal, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions in Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, Latin America, the Middle East, South Africa, and most of Asia, The Film Group in Greece, Top Film in Ukraine and Eastern Europe, ACME in the Baltics, Caribbean Cinemas in the West Indies Forum Film in Israel, MovieCloud in Taiwan, Pioneer Films in the Philippines, Star Entertainment in India, among others.

Black Bear is distributing “Christy” directly in the UK and Ireland, in Canada via subsidiary Elevation Pictures, and in the US, where it will be the inaugural film of Black Bear’s US theatrical distribution slate. Led by President Benjamin Kramer and Head of U.S. Theatrical Distribution and David Spitz, the new division will theatrically release a curated slate of up to 12 films per year, blending filmmaker-driven fare with wide-release action and genre films.

“Christy” will be released in theaters nationwide in the U.S. on Nov. 7.