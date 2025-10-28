Sydney Sweeney to Star in Apple Adventure Comedy Film ‘That Man From Rio’

Sydney Sweeney will team with “Fast & Furious” director Justin Lin on a fresh take on the 1964 French film “That Man From Rio.” The adventure comedy is in development at Apple Original Films with Lin set to direct and produce, and Sweeney onboard to star and executive produce.

The script was written by Chase Palmer (“The Alienist”), and Kevin Walsh will also produce for The Walsh Company under his first-look deal with Apple TV. Lin will serve as producer on behalf of his Perfect Storm Entertainment banner.

1964’s “That Man From Rio” was directed by Philippe de Broca and served as a spoof of the James Bond franchise. The original film follows an airman and his fiancée who get roped into a quest to steal an Amazonian statue.

Sweeney will soon be seen in “Christy,” her Christy Martin boxing biopic that premiere at TIFF, next month. That will be followed by “The Housemaid” in December and, eventually, Season 3 of “Euphoria” in the spring of 2026.

Lin most notably directed every “Fast and Furious” movie from “Tokyo Drift” through “Fast & Furious 6,” returning for 2021’s “F9.” He was set to direct “Fast X” but dropped out during production over creative differences. The filmmaker most recently made the indie “Last Days,” about a Christian missionary who tried to convert an isolated tribe.

Sweeney can currently be seen in “Echo Valley” with Julianne Moore on Apple TV.