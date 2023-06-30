Netflix is set to release “Sly,” a retrospective documentary about Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer Sylvester Stallone, in November, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The documentary is directed by Thom Zimny (“Springsteen on Broadway”), and you can watch the first trailer for the doc in the video above.

“Do I have regrets? Hell yeah I have regrets,” Stallone says in the doc.

The official synopsis is as follows: “For nearly 50 years Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.”

The Stallone doc comes on the heels of the release of a three-part Netflix documentary on another 80s action hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Arnold” was released on the streamer in early June.

“Sly” is produced by Sean Stuart, P.G.A. Executive producers include Bill Zanker, Sam Delcanto, Braden Aftergood, Jon Beyer, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Sylvester Stallone.

Co-Producers are Maren Domzalski and Adrienne Gerard

Back in April, Stallone’s Balboa Productions signed a film and TV first-look deal with Amazon Studios. Under the agreement, the legendary filmmaker will write, produce and star in scripted and unscripted projects intended for Prime Video.

Founded in 2018 by Stallone and Braden Aftergood, Balbloa Productions’ recent releases include the superhero actioner “Samaritan” (an intended-for-theaters feature that ended up premiering on Prime Video) and the mob comedy “Tulsa King” which has been relatively popular on Paramount+.

Stallone currently has a reality series about his family for Paramount+ and “The Expendables 4” for Lionsgate’s theatrical division. Meanwhile, the Taylor Sheridan-produced “Tulsa King” will indeed get a second season for Paramount+.