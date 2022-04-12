Takashi Doscher is set to write the script for the movie based on “Ghost of Tsushima,” the blockbuster samurai video game, for Sony Pictures and PlayStation Studios, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The game crossed a massive milestone in January 2022, selling more than 8 million copies since its July 2020 debut.

The project is in early development, with Chad Stahelski (“John Wick”) attached to direct the film.

The game is developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and centers around samurai warrior Jin Sakai, the last surviving member of his clan, who must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. The game was praised for its sprawling, open world gameplay and attention to detail in the samurai era. And it was even catnip for cinephiles and fans of classic Kurosawa samurai movies for the ability to play it entirely in black and white and in Japanese with English subtitles, a real challenge to read and process dialogue when you’re also trying to fend off attackers.

Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz are producing through their company 87Eleven Entertainment. Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan will produce on behalf of PlayStation Productions. Sucker Punch Productions will serve as executive producers.

Peter Kang is overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

“Ghost of Tsushima” is PlayStation 4’s fastest selling first-party original IP debut, selling more than 2.4 million units worldwide in its first 3 days. The game was one of the top nominees for the Game Awards 2020, with several nominations, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Performer for Daisuke Tsuji.

“Ghost of Tsushima” is the second film to come out of the partnership between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, with “Uncharted” released earlier in the year and earning $378.1 million worldwide at the box office. Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions are also developing the TV series “The Last of Us” for HBO, with Craig Mazin attached to write and executive produce, as well as action comedy “Twisted Metal,” based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Doscher’s recent screenplay, “Blue,” is currently in development with AGBO and MGM and is a twist on a Japanese monster movie. Previously, Doscher wrote and directed romantic sci-fi romance, “Only,” starring Freida Pinto and Leslie Odom Jr and which premiered in competition at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. His debut feature, “Still,” starring Madeline Brewer, is currently available on Hulu. Doscher also wrote and directed documentary “A Fighting Chance,” which aired on ESPN.

Doscher is repped by Verve, Sugar 23, and Eric Suddleson of Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.

Deadline first reported the news.