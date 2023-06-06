“Talk to Me” is the latest A24 horror movie, and a brand new trailer has arrived.

It will soon join a collection of blood-curdling modern-day classics like “Midsommar,” “The Witch” and “X.” And judging by the trailer (which you can watch above), it will fit in nicely. Or maybe it’ll fit in horribly? You know what we mean.

The movie follows a young girl (Sophie Wilde), who recently lost her mother, and is coaxed into playing a game with an embalmed hand that supposedly opens up a door to the other side. Of course, things quickly escalate out of control, unleashing a demonic force (demonic forces are never as amenable as you’d think). Is this the Australian version of Ouija? Or something else entirely? They’re a hearty bunch, we can see them looking for an even greater thrill, like shaking hands with the devil. Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji and Zoe Terakes also star.

“Talk to Me” is directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, twin filmmaking brothers from Australia who are behind the popular (and occasionally quite controversial) RackaRacka YouTube channel Danny wrote the script with Bill Hinzman.

The film premiered during the Midnight Selections line-up at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. A24 ultimately won the distribution rights to the film for what was described as a number in the high seven figures. Danny and Michael posted a video about the Sundance experience on their YouTube channel that featured a moment where they are actively being courted by Atomic Monster, James Wan’s company, and described the situation as a “crazy f—ing bidding war,” with A24 coming out on top thanks to the promise of a wide theatrical release this summer.

“It was a dream come true,” the brothers said about their film getting picked up by A24. Expect some very cool “Talk to Me” merchandise from the brand too, we assume.

“Talk to Me” is in theaters everywhere starting July 28.