The “Tamron Hall Show” will return for its fifth season on Tuesday, September 5, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The fifth installment of the syndicated daytime talk show will build on the success of Season 4, which featured interviews with Angela Bassett, Erykah Badu, Miranda Lambert, Halle Bailey, Dale Earnhardt. Jr., Billy Porter and Tanya Tucker, among others. During the fourth season, the show became the season’s most improved daytime talk show in terms of ratings among network or syndicated series, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures of minutes viewed.

As of late May, the “Tamron Hall Show” experienced growth both ratings-wise and in terms of total viewers for the 33rd consecutive week, with its 0.68 rating during the week of May 29 marking a 10% boost when compared to the same week a year ago, when the program averaged a 0.62 rating, according to live-plus-same-day figures from Nielsen’s syndicated program ranker. The show also saw a 9% rise in total viewers as its 995,000 viewers during the May week soared when compared to the same week last year, which drew in an average of 916,000 total viewers.

Ranking in the top five daytime talk shows among both women 18-49 and women 25-54, the “Tamron Hall Show” is currently tracking at the No. 5 most-watched syndicated talk show with an average 1.065 million total viewers, outpacing “Sherri,” which stands at an average total viewership of 1.062 million as well as Rachael Ray’s total viewership of 1.001 million.

Additionally, within the past 11 weeks, the “Tamron Hall Show” has outnumbered “Sherri” nine times among total viewers.

Hall’s show also beat the total viewership of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which debuted in September 2022 and is currently averaging 894,000 total viewers, and “Karamo,” which also premiered in September 2022 and has scored an average total viewership of 542,000.

Per the show’s season-to-date figures, the “Tamron Hall Show” has become the only one-hour network or syndicated talk show to experience growth in total viewers, households and among women 25-54, all of which grew by more than 10% from September 2022 and June 2023.

Hall, who also scored interviews with former First Lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was recognized with three Daytime Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. She previously hosted her own MSNBC series and served as co-host in the third hour of “Today.”