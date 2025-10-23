‘Task’ Finale Scores 4 Million Viewers in 3 Days, Becomes HBO’s Top 3 Fastest-Growing Series Ever

“Task” is catching audiences’ attention. The finale of the Brad Ingelsby-created drama series starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey gathered 4 million viewers in the U.S. in its first three days across platforms.

Viewership for the finale matched that of the jam-packed penultimate episode, which brought in more than 4 million U.S. viewers in its first three days. Like Episode 6, viewership for the finale marked a 32% uptick from the “Task” premiere, which debuted to 3.1 million viewers and boosted “Task” to rank among the top 5 HBO series debuts in platform history.

“Task” also ranked in the top 3 of HBO’s fastest-growing freshman seasons ever, according to HBO, with “Task” adding 1.5 million global viewers in the week leading up to the finale. The premiere episode is now tallying 11.2 million U.S. viewers, and “Task” stood as the No. 1 title globally on HBO Max last week.

“The Chair Company” is also seeing significant audience growth averaging 2.1 million viewers, which is more than double past comedies on the network — including “Somebody Somewhere” and “The Rehearsal.” Still, “The Chair Company” has not yet reached the average viewership of “The Righteous Gemstones,” which averaged 2.3 million viewers.

After its first episode debuted to 1.4 million U.S. cross-platform viewers, per Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures, the second episode brought in 1.5 million viewers.

After over a week, the first episode has now delivered 2.7 million U.S. viewers, and “The Chair Company” became the No. 1 HBO comedy debut ever on the platform.

New episodes of “The Chair Company” premiere Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.