Taylor Sheridan Sets Special Forces Action Movie ‘F.A.S.T.’ at Warner Bros.

After becoming a household name with his hit shows on Paramount+, Taylor Sheridan is sharing his talents with Warner Bros. for the upcoming action movie he wrote, “F.A.S.T.”

“The amazing Taylor Sheridan and the team behind the series ‘1923’ will collaborate on this next movie with Warner Bros. Pictures,” EVP of Worldwide Marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures Dana Nussbaum said at Wednesday’s upfront presentation. “Starring Brandon Skelnar with an original story written by Taylor, ‘F.A.S.T.’ will hit theaters on April 23, 2027.”

A logline for the film reads: “A former special forces commando is tapped by the DEA to lead a black op strike team against CIA-protected drug dealers.”

“1923” star Sklenar will lead the cast, while the “Yellowstone” prequel’s cinematographer Ben Richardson will direct in his feature directorial debut. David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford of Heyday Films will produce, with Sheridan and Jenny Wood of Bosque Ranch Productions in negotiations to produce.

“The breadth of Taylor Sheridan’s body of work is simply astounding and unparalleled in sheer excellence and consistent quality and we could not be more honored to be making this film with him,” Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement. “With the hugely talent director Ben Richardson behind the camera and the exceptional producing talents of Heyday Films and Bosque Ranch, we are thrilled to have such an incredible creative team bringing ‘F.A.S.T.’ to the big screen.”

It’s also worth noting that WB commissioned Sheridan to write the script prior to his current overall deal at Paramount, who has allowed Taylor to render his services within the exclusive window.