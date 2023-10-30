Taylor Swift released “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on Oct. 27 and included five songs from the vault that never made it to the original album. One of those was “Say Don’t Go,” a collaboration with Diane Warren.

Swift celebrated the song’s release by sending Warren a bouquet of white roses that the songwriter shared on Twitter.

“Just got this from @taylorswift13, not the cat I already had that,” Warren tweeted. “If you want to know why she is the biggest artist on the planet, this kind of kind and classy gesture is one more reason why #SayDontGo“

Just got this from @taylorswift13, not the cat I already had that😻. If U want to know why she is the biggest artist on the planet, this kind of kind and classy gesture is one more reason why #SayDontGo 🎵🎶🎧❤️ pic.twitter.com/YymkwI5MDr — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) October 29, 2023

On Friday, the songwriter told Rolling Stone that she was at dinner with friends when the song was emailed to her just ahead of its release to the public. She recalled, “I said, ‘Oh my god, this is f–king awesome.’”

“It was such a surprise to me that the record version was as good as it was. You know what? I hope they release this as a single because I think it’s a f–king hit,” she added.

The pair originally recorded the song on New Year’s Day in 2014. Warren also said of the tune, “It still stands. It’s timeless. I was curious what they would do with the record, and I assume it’s Jack Antonoff who produced the s–t out of the song.”

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” also includes four other songs from Taylor’s vault: “Is It Over Now?,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Suburban Legends” and “Slut!” as well as three bonus tracks, “Wonderland,” “New Romantics,” and “You Are In Love.”

Coinciding with the album’s rerelease, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is now in theaters.