Taylor Swift Debuts Documentary-Style ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ Music Video

The “Tortured Poets Department” pop star celebrates her final Wembley Stadium show in London with never-before-seen footage

Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England (Kate Green/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift had a special surprise up her sleeve for her final night at Wembley Stadium before a nearly two-month touring hiatus. 

The international popstar said so long to London by giving the crowd of over 90,000 a sneak peek at her new music video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” which officially dropped Tuesday afternoon. The upbeat track from her latest studio album “The Tortured Poets Department” discusses how the 14-time Grammy Award winner pushes through performing for thousands even when she’s heartbroken.

In the music video, Swifties get a sneak peek behind the curtain at what the pop star’s rehearsal process and backstage shenanigans look like. 

This documentary-style footage has caused fans to speculate on if an Eras Tour doc is in the works. Swift’s 2023 three-and-a-half-hour-long “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, surpassing Michael Jackson, and even earned the star a Golden Globe nomination in the newly created best cinematic and box office achievement category. 

The film amassed 16.2 million hours on Disney+, making it the streamer’s most-watched music film to date. “The Eras Tour” movie also grossed nearly $262 million worldwide at the global box office. However, the filmed version of the concert did not include the new “TTPD” era.

Swift’s five nights at Wembley Stadium marked her first shows back since she cancelled her Vienna dates following a thwarted terror plot.

Watch the music video, below:

