TCA to Cancel Summer Press Tour if WGA Strike Is Still On



This summer’s Television Critics Association Press Tour, which was set to kick off on July 28, will not happen if the WGA strike extends into July, said officials from the organization Tuesday.

“Now that the WGA has gone on strike, there are obvious questions about summer press tour, and we wanted to share everything we know right now. Our position is that if the studios and the guilds do not reach an agreement in a timely manner, the summer tour cannot take place,” TCA’s statement read in part.

TCA president Melanie McFarland, VP Jacqueline Cutler, secretary Andy Dehnart and hotel coordinator Eric Kohanik met with staff at the Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena and will present more information by the end of the week.

“After a successful winter tour, we very much hope to be back in person again this July and August. We’ll keep you informed,” the statement concluded.

The Writers Guild of America opted to strike Monday after negotiations with studios failed to meet their requests for higher wages at a time when executives’ salaries are soaring.

Many productions have been put on hold due to the strike.

For all of TheWrap’s WGA strike coverage, click here.



