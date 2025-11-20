Neal H. Moritz in Talks to Produce Live-Action ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie for Paramount

On the heels of producing Paramount and Sega’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” series, veteran producer Neal H. Moritz is in talks to produce a new hybrid live-action “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie for the studio, TheWrap has learned.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the film will represent a strategic expansion of the franchise.

The animated “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2” with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Point Grey producing, and Jeff Rowe directing is set for release on September 17, 2027.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, named after Italian Renaissance artists, were created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984 and originated in comic books published by Mirage Studios. Since then, the franchise has spanned seven films and generated over $1.35B at the global box office.

Michael Bay had rebooted the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise in 2014, and the film made $485 million worldwide at the box office, spawning a sequel, “Out of the Shadows” in 2016 that bombed at the box office and only made $245 million.

In 2012, Nickelodeon released the CG-animated series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and then released the 2D-animated series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in 2019.

