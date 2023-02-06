Jennifer Rogers Upped to Marketing EVP at TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision’s Jennifer Rogers has been promoted to executive vice president for consumer and corporate marketing of U.S. networks.

In her new role, Rogers will oversee the Spanish-language media and content company’s strategic development, creation, production and execution of all corporate and consumer campaigns for its U.S. television networks.

She will manage creative execution and media planning across TelevisaUnivision’s portfolio of brands, including cross-platform and off-platform marketing, and will collaborate with the ad sales and distribution sales departments to provide quality and client-centered experiences.

Additionally, she will focus on innovative, data-driven inventory management, the production of high-performance, market-leading creative, and increased collaboration and partnership with the company’s partners in Mexico.

Rogers will be based in Miami and report to U.S. Networks president Ignacio “Nacho” Meyer.

“Through her 13 years at our company, Jen has fostered a collaborative culture on her team that combines a thoughtful creative approach with process-driven innovation,” Meyer said in a statement. “She is an exemplary leader and partner, and I am proud to have her on my team.”

TelevisaUnivision’s media portfolio includes top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico.

The company is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No.1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico.

It also owns and manages 59 television stations across the US and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated US radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint.

Additionally, the company has two global streaming services, ViX and Blim TV, which together host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent.