Cris Abrego Re-Elected as Television Academy Chair

Cris Abrego will remain as the Television Academy chair for his second consecutive two-year term, the Board of Governors announced on Friday.

He will be joined by vice chair Jacob Fenton, 2nd vice chair Jo DiSante, secretary Megan Chao and treasurer Tony Carey for the 2026-27 term.

“I’m honored to continue in this role. The past two years have underscored the vital role that the Academy serves in supporting our members, strengthening the television community and advancing the initiatives that support the long-term health of our industry,” Abrego said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside our newly elected officers and governors as we build on this momentum and continue guiding the Academy and the Emmy Awards through a dynamic period of transformation for our industry.”

Abrego notably oversaw the launch of the Televerse festival during his reign as chairman, which took place in August at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live. The two most recent Emmys telecasts also saw ratings increases at both ABC and CBS under his purview.

The studio executive and producer is co-founder and CEO of Hyphenate Media Group. His previous titles included chairman and CEO of Banijay Americas as well as chairman and CEO of Endemol Shine North America, which acquired Abrego’s 51 Minds Entertainment.