Terrell Owens, New York Jets Documentaries Greenlit at Prime Video

Prime Video Sports, Skydance Sports and NFL Films are taking viewers into the lives of the New York Jets and Hall of fame wide receiver Terrell Owens off the football field in two new sports documentaries.

“The Home Team: NY Jets” is a six-part docuseries that follows six New York Jets players and their partners —including Quinnen & Maranda Williams and Alijah & Jessie Vera-Tucker—throughout the 2024-25 regular season. The project offers an authentic peek into the emotional journey they go through over the course of 17 weeks – from business endeavors to baby showers to family reunions.

In addition to Prime Video, Skydance and NFL films, the series is produced by VaynerWATT; Skydance Sports’ Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed and Jon Weinbach; NFL Films’ Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, and Keith Cossrow and VaynerWATT’s Eric Wattenberg, Gary Vaynerchuk, Matt Higgins, and Sam Brown 9.14 Pictures’ Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott serve as executive producers. Joyce and Argott also serve as directors, along with Ron Cornwall.

Meanwhile, the untitled, feature-length Owens documentary traces his meteoric rise to become one of the most accomplished, and polarizing athletes of America’s most popular sport and examines his role as the preeminent “prima donna” wide receiver of his era, while catching up with Owens in present-day to see how he is evolving and discovering a new personal path forward.

Owens’ physical dominance and theatrical flair fundamentally altered the wide receiver position and football culture itself, transforming the game’s relationship with personal expression and paving the way for generations to come. But locker room conflicts, contentious media relationships, and sometimes over-the-top celebrations made Owen’s one of the most controversial figures the game has ever known.

Sisgold, Reed, Weinbach, Ketover, Crossrow, Rodgers, Boddy, Mike Hill and Alex Stapleton serve as executive producers. Stapleton also serve as a director, while Basil Iwanyk, Ben Bitonti, and Mike Ciardi serve as producers.

“The Home Team: NY Jets” and the untitled Owens documentary join Amazon Original documentaries including “Kelce,” “Bye Bye Barry,” “Coach Prime,” “Giannis,” and the Amazon Original “All or Nothing” franchise, including “All or Nothing: Arsenal,” “All or Nothing: Juventus,” “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs,” and “All or Nothing” seasons with various NFL teams, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.

Prime Video reaches over 130 million active users in the U.S. When combining the streamer with Amazon’s other owned and operated entertainment properties such as Twitch, MGM Studios, Wondery and Amazon Music, the tech giant’s entertainment portfolio reaches an average monthly ad-supported audience of more than 275 million in the U.S.

The projects were announced ahead of Amazon’s upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday.