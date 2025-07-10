‘Terrifier’ Haunted House Coming to Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood and Orlando

Art the Clown is coming to Universal Studios.

The killer clown will terrorize guests IRL in an all-new “Terrifier”-themed haunted house, coming to Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, Aug. 29, and to Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, Sept. 4.

The character, created by writer/director Damien Leone, first appeared in a short film way back in 2008. He made his jump to features with 2016’s “Terrifier,” a surprise hit, which was followed by “Terrifier 2” in 2022 and “Terrifier 3” in 2024 (a fourth entry is in development). Art is described in the official release as “a supernatural entity who terrorizes the fictional town of Miles County, New York, on Halloween and tortures victims in creatively cruel and sickeningly sinister ways.”

According to Universal, during HHN, “Guests will experience an unfathomable level of gore as they try to escape becoming Art the Clown’s next victim.” The new house is “oozing with a new sense of terror that takes guests into Art the Clown’s gruesome Funhouse, which first appeared in ‘Terrifier 2.’ Guests will be overwhelmed by the sights, sounds, smells and dread of Art’s grotesque kills, gleefully displayed for all to see. As fans make their way through the claustrophobic corridors, they will encounter familiar faces, including Vicky and the Little Pale Girl, and witness iconic kills from the franchise. Chaos reigns at the Clown Café, terror festers in a revolting bathroom and holiday cheer turns deadly in a Christmas nightmare.” Yikes!

Play video

Additionally, you can get new “Terrifier”/Halloween Horror Nights merchandise, including a T-shirt and bag, available now at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

You can secure all sorts of Halloween Horror Nights tickets for Universal Orlando by visiting the official site. This is also true for Universal Studios Hollywood, on their HHN site. More houses and themes for this year’s events will be revealed soon. Happy haunting!