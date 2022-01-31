Netflix has released the first trailer for the new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” movie, which brings the iconic horror villain Leatherface squarely into the 2020s.

The film – which hits Netflix Feb. 18 — is a sequel to the original 1974 film and finds a survivor from those original murders seeking vengeance, alongside a group of youngsters who have the misfortune of happening upon Leatherface’s house.

The story is in the vein of other legacy sequels like “Terminator: Dark Fate” and the new “Halloween” that find original characters returning decades later in films that essentially ignore other sequels in the franchise. In the case of “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” that includes seven other sequels, reboots and origin prequels over the last four decades.

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” has had a bit of a rocky road to release. The film was produced by Legendary Pictures, but original directors Ryan and Andy Tohill left the project over creative differences during filming and were replaced by David Blue Garcia (“Tejano”).

While originally slated for a theatrical release in 2021, Netflix acquired the film last year and will be the exclusive home for the new horror film.

Watch the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” trailer in the video player above. Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues produce and have “story by” credits on the screenplay, which was written by Chris Thomas Devlin. The cast includes Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Jessica Allain and Neil Hudson, and John Larroquette will return to provide the narration after narrating the original film.

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” will be released on Netflix on Feb. 18.