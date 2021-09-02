‘The Accountant’ Sequel in Development With Director Gavin O’Connor at Warner Bros.

A sequel to the 2016 action film “The Accountant” starring Ben Affleck is in development at Warner Bros., with director Gavin O’Connor returning to the project, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

Deals for O’Connor, writer Bill Dubuque and the film’s producers are in place, but the individual says no deals have been set for talent, including Affleck or Jon Bernthal.

O’Connor recently said on the Cinema Blend podcast that he “literally just closed that deal” for a sequel to “The Accountant.”

“The Accountant” grossed $155.1 million worldwide on a $44 million budget. Affleck starred as a quiet and reclusive math savant named Christian Wolff, who behind the scenes, while working as a small-town CPA, is secretly a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations. And he himself proves to be an excellent shot and dangerous figure. But the body count begins to pile up after he takes a legitimate job for a major robotics company and notices a discrepancy in the numbers involving millions of dollars.

The film also starred Anna Kendrick, J.K. Simmons, Jeffrey Tambor, John Lithgow and Jean Smart. Lynette Howell Taylor and Mark Williams produced the original film.

On the Cinema Blend podcast, O’Connor gave some hints as to the sequel’s plot and how Bernthal’s character Braxton would take a bigger role, even hinting that he had ideas for a third sequel.

“There’ll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one. And then the third movie’s going to be, I call it, ‘Rain Man on steroids.’ The third movie is going to be the two brothers, this odd couple. The third one is going be a buddy picture,” the director said.

O’Connor previously directed Affleck in 2020’s “The Way Back,” also for Warner Bros., which cast Affleck as a former high school basketball phenom now returning to his old school to be the team’s basketball coach, all while battling his own demons.

Affleck will next be seen in “The Last Duel” from Ridley Scott, as well as reprising his role as Batman in “The Flash” and starring in George Clooney’s next film “The Tender Bar.”