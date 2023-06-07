Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty” is back with a new trailer and a new murder. The 10-episode second season will drop its first two episodes starting July 12. After that, the series will follow a weekly release schedule each Wednesday.

“The Afterparty” puts a new spin on the popular murder mystery genre. As each character recounts what they were doing and what they saw on the night in question, their testimony is told through a different film genre. Based on this first look, Season 2 promises to be just as imaginative as Season 1 of the murderous comedy.

This time around, a wedding is ruined when the groom (Zach Woods) is found dead in bed. Desperate to figure out whodunit, Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) call up their former investigator turned ally, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish). Filled with star-crossed lovers, elaborate Victorian era costumes, noir motifs and a whole ceremony full of suspects, the series comes from Academy Award-winning creators Christopher Miller and Phil Lord.

And this trailer for “The Afterparty” isn’t just a look at the genres to come. It also serves as a guide to this murder mystery party’s cast of suspects. In short order, the trailer introduces John Cho’s Ulysses (“The Fun Uncle”), Paul Walter Hauser’s Travis (“The Jealous Ex”), Ken Jeong’s Feng (“The Desperate Father-in-Law”), Anna Konkle’s Hannah(“The Odd Sister”), Poppy Liu’s Grace (“The Unhappy Bride”), Elizabeth Perkins’ Isabel (“The Paranoid Mother”), Jack Whitehall’s Sebastian (“The Shady Best Man”) and Vivian Wu’s Vivian (“The Secretive Mother-in-Law”). Even Chao gets a suspicious moniker: “The Protective Sister.”

The series is part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall television deal with the streamer. It’s produced for Apple TV+ by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television. Miller and Anthony King, who co-wrote the Tony-nominated musical “Beetlejuice” and has worked on “Silicon Valley” and “Broad City,” co-showrun Season 2. All three serve as executive producers.