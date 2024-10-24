Michael Fassbender Is a Damaged, Burnt-Out CIA Agent in First ‘The Agency’ Trailer

Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith and Richard Gere also headline the star-studded cast of this Paramount+ with Showtime drama

Michael Fassbender in "The Agency." (Nick Wall/Paramount+)

Michael Fassbender plays a burnt-out and damaged CIA agent in the first trailer for Paramount+ with Showtime’s “The Agency.”

The anticipated espionage thriller, set to premiere Nov. 29 for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers before its on-air debut, is a new adaptation of the French drama series “Le Bureau des Légendes.”

English filmmaker Joe Wright (“Atonement,” “Cyrano”) executive produces and directed the first two episodes. Watch the clip below:

According to the official logline, the series follows Martian (Fassbender), “A covert CIA agent ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.”

Along with Fassbender, the star-studded drama stars Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, John Magaro, Alex Reznik, Andrew Brooke, Harriet Sansom Harris, India Fowler, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, Reza Brojerdi and Richard Gere in his first major TV role.

Hugh Bonneville is a guest star. Recurring cast also includes Adam Nagaitis, Ambreen Razia, Bilal Hasna, David Harewood, Kurt Egyiawan, Ray BLK, Sabrina Wu and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Richard Gere and Michael Fassbender in “The Agency.” (Luke Varley/Paramount+)

“The Agency” is executive produced by Keith Cox and Nina L. Diaz (Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios); David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari (101 Studios), George Clooney and Grant Heslov (Smokehouse Pictures); Alex Berger (TOP – The Originals Productions); and Ashley Stern and Pascal Breton (Federation Studios/Federation Entertainment of America); and Fassbender. Jez and John-Henry Butterworth are writers and executive producers. It is co-distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution and Federation Studios.

The show will launch exclusively on Paramount+ internationally in the U.K., Canada, Australia, Italy, Germany, Latin America and Brazil. It will also premiere on the platform in Japan in 2025.

