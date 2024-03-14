‘The Amazing Race’ Season 36 Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The CBS competition show features zero non-elimination legs with a 90-minute premiere in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

The-Amazing-Race
Phil Keoghan hosts the 36th season of "The Amazing Race." (Kit Karzen/CBS)

“The Amazing Race” is kicking off its 36th season this week from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

13 teams will begin their journey on the CBS competition show in this Wednesday’s premiere, which will see the pairs participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and attempt to lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last place.

The new installment also features zero non-elimination legs, meaning that whatever team finishes each leg in last place will be eliminated. Phil Keoghan will return to host the show’s 36th premiere, which will roll out every Wednesday on CBS.

For the full breakdown of when new episodes of “The Amazing Race” will be released, see below.

When does Season 36 premiere?

The newest installment of “The Amazing Race” premieres Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

All Season 36 episodes will be 90 minutes long and will follow new episodes of “Survivor,” which premieres weekly at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Where is “The Amazing Race” Season 36 streaming?

“The Amazing Race” Season 36 will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers. For Paramount+ Essential subscribers, new episodes will be available on demand on Paramount+ the day after the episodes air.

Episode release schedule so far:

  • Season 36 Episode 1: “You Can’t Drive While You’re Crying” – Wednesday, March 13
  • Season 36 Episode 2: “Trust But Verify” – Wednesday, March 20
  • Season 36 Episode 3: Wednesday, March 27
  • Season 36 Episode 4: Wednesday, April 3
  • Season 36 Episode 5: Wednesday, April 10

Who is in “The Amazing Race” Season 36 cast?

This season’s teams include Ricky Rotandi and Cesar Aldrete, Kishori Turner and Karishma Cordero, Angie and Danny Butler, Amber Craven and Vinny Cagungun, Yvonne Chavez and Melissa Main, Maya and Rohan Mody, Michelle and Sean Clark, Juan Villa and Shane Bilek, Derek and Shelisa Williams, Chris Foster and Mary Cardona-Foster, Rod and Leticia Gardner, Anthony and Bailey Smith, and Sunny Pulver and Elizabeth “Bizzy” Smith.

The-Amazing-Race-Season-36
“The Amazing Race” Season 36 contestants (Yuri Hasegawa/CBS)
