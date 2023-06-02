Months after Bachelor Nation fell in love with Charity Lawson on Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor,” Charity is gearing up for her own journey for love on “The Bachelorette,” one that will be filled with romance, drama and expected goodbyes.

In an exclusive clip shared with TheWrap, Charity is reeling after host Jesse Palmer tells her she has been crowned as a the next Bachelorette, which immediately sends shockwaves to Charity after her devastating breakup with Zach.

“I can have my happily ever after,” Charity says with teary eyes after hearing the news.

What comes next is a whirlwind as the Georgia-native prepares to greets her suitors for the first time. “I’m here to find my husband,” Charity says. “I’m going in heart open.”

The 25 men vying for her heart immediately make a solid impression — with one suitor wearing a divers’ helmet while another one gives her a twirl outside of the Bachelor mansion — and Charity is swooning with dates and kisses on beaches and in cities across the globe.

However, Bachelor Nations knows this process is not all romance and roses as drama quickly erupts in Charity’s relationships and among the men.

“The beehive just exploded,” one suitor says in the confessional while another man stirs up conflict with a fellow suitor, saying “you did me dirty.”

Charity laws down the law with any men acting up, demonstrating she’s not afraid to take away a rose or send someone home for bad behavior. “I’m not here for the foolishness,” she says. “This is not like a game.”

Petty drama, aside, Charity is pushed to her limit with impromptu goodbyes as she says “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”

You can watch the full clip above.

“The Bachelorette” premieres Monday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and is available on demand and on Hulu the day after its premiere.