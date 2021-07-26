'The Bachelorette': Katie Is Left Reeling After Surprise Self-Elimination

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the "man tears" of "The Bachelorette" Season 17

Monday's "Bachelorette" began with a huge shocker: An emotional self-elimination that ended a relationship Katie said she could see "going to the end."

In a tender moment, Michael A. revealed he was "at war with himself" whether to continue his journey with Katie while his 4-year-old son feels neglected at home.

"I'm not leaving because of us, I'm leaving because my son needs his dad," Michael A. told Katie, "You taught me how to love again."

The self-elimination left Katie confused and heartbroken, as she admitted that she saw herself and Michael A. "going to the end." The decision pared down Katie's remaining contestants to three men: Greg Grippo, who won the legendary First Impression Rose, Blake Moynes, the wildlife-obsessed "Bachelorette" frequenter — Katie is the third Bachelorette he's dated — and Justin Glaze, the romantic painter.

"Bachelorette" co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe moderated the night's "Men Tell All,” an event that reunited Katie with her ex-boyfriends and rejects.

After a somewhat humiliating hot seat — in which Connor B. admitted that he asked his exes if he was a bad kisser after Katie broke up with him — an audience member interjected Connor's interrogation for a kiss, teasing him and saying “I know that you can’t be a bad kisser.”

And then, following the totally spontaneous (aka completely planned out) makeout session, Connor goes in for round two, as Tayshia and Kaitlyn look on, shocked, before the show cut to a commercial. Apparently, the audience member saw Connor B. checking her out and decided to go for the gold. Do we buy it? Maybe.

Andrew, or as some might remember him, the phony Brit who rolled up in an antique car on Night One, took the hot seat next, saying that Katie “killed it” during their conversations on the nuances and struggles within interracial relationships.

Michael A. came on to discuss his recent exit and, with tears in his eyes, shared his feelings on the “constant juggling act” that comes with being a single parent. The single father expanded upon wanting to take care of his child, while simultaneously finding love and happiness within himself, separate from fatherhood.

And after some prodding from Kaitlyn, Michael went on to share that “nothing has changed” his feelings about Katie and would be open to continuing their relationship. Though, when she came on stage, she said that she’s “moved on,” despite still caring for Michael.

Then, in a less-than-smooth transition, Tayshia and Kaitlyn bring up the “WOWO challenge,” which, of course, stands for “week off whacking off” and we get to reminisce with the men about who could actually go some time without, *ahem,* “whacking off.”

Following the “WOWO challenge” talk was a heartfelt admission, where Aaron expressed his never-ending support for Katie. Katie thanked him and then proceeded to call him the WRONG NAME. Even worse, she called him Thomas, the season's antagonist — the one who joined the show for “the wrong reasons” — and whose poor intentions were exposed to Katie… by Aaron.

And to close out the eventful night, Connor sang another soulful ukulele tune about how the men had him “believing in bromance,” Thomas came back for some quick clarity and in true “Bachelorette” fashion, the blooper reel rolled.

Katie will return next week for the long-awaited hometown dates with Greg Grippo, Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze.

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.