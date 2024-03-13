“The Bachelorette” alum Tyler Cameron is set to star in a new home renovation series for Prime Video.

“Going Home With Tyler Cameron” will follow the reality star as he moves back to his Florida hometown to follow his dream of starting his own construction and home renovation company. All eight episodes of the docuseries will debut on the streamer on April 18.

The official logline for the new show reads: “After the sudden loss of his mother, Tyler moved back to his hometown, Jupiter, Florida, to reunite with his family and finally achieve his goal of launching his business, Image One. With the help of his team members — house-flipping expert, Robb Ritch, and Miami-based interior designer, Jessica Quintero — Tyler builds his company from the ground up, exceeding his clients’ expectations one home renovation at a time.”

“Making this show over the past four years has been a labor of love and I am extremely thankful to my team and the teams at Amazon and High Noon for all their hard-work and time that went into creating it,” Cameron said in a statement. “This show has everything from heart and grit to family, friends and personal challenges, and I cannot wait to share my beautiful hometown and all my favorite people with everyone.”

The series will also feature some familiar faces from “Bachelor Nation,” including former “Bachelor” and teammate Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell, Jason Tartick, and Hannah Brown, who Cameron courted on “The Bachelorette” Season 15.

Since his time on “The Bachelorette,” Cameron has most recently starred in “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” Season 2, which premiered in September 2023, where he won the Fox competition series alongside former “Bachelor” Nick Viall.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and ITV America’s High Noon Entertainment, “Going Home With Tyler Cameron” is executive produced by Cameron, Scott Feeley, Sarah Presta, Glenna Stacer Sayles and Chaz Morgan.

“Going Home With Tyler Cameron” premieres April 18 on Prime Video.