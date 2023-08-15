Note: The following contains spoilers for “The Bachelorette” Season 20 reunion episode “Men Tell All.”

Monday’s “Men Tell All” episode of “The Bachelorette” reunited Charity and Xavier after a shocking discovery led to his exit during their fantasy suite date.

Looking back at their conversation — in which Xavier revealed that he had cheated on a previous partner and Charity challenged him on what steps he had taken to ensure that he wouldn’t do so again — Xavier said his confession came out of a willingness to put everything on the line for his future with Charity.

“I was, at that point, just willing to risk everything to show her that I was somebody who could be trusted,” Xavier told TheWrap. “Just stepping into those difficult conversations is just what I think a marriage needs to have in order for both parties to move forward in a way that they understand where each other are in the grand scheme of things.”

While Xavier said he didn’t “have a ton of regrets” about his time on the show or how he approached the conversation with Charity, he came into the “Tell All” wanting to share his true intentions with her, noting that he “left it all out there.”

“I really genuinely saw her as my forever person, and it didn’t work out,” Xavier said. “I think that she understood that and understood that it was really tough at times. … I think we kind of have that mutual respect.”

During the “Tell All,” Xavier gave Charity a knitted rose to demonstrate his gratitude for the leading lady, even though the journey led to stress and hurt feelings.

“I just wanted to … bury the hatchet and show how much I appreciated her and appreciated the role that she filled in being ‘The Bachelorette,’” Xavier said. “I know it was super difficult for her at times, so I just wanted to be able to give her that.”

After Aaron B.’s surprise return, by the end of fantasy suites Charity is left with three suitors left for a potential engagement just around the corner: Aaron, Joey and Dotun.

“I think that she’s in the best hands possible with the final three men,” Xavier said of the remaining suitors. “I think they’re all great guys, and they all have this common denominator of being stand-up guys, being genuine, being honest, being emotionally available. … I really hope that one of those three men [is] the man for her forever.”

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu the day after its premiere.