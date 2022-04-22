“The Bad Guys” is here. Based on the Aaron Blabey book series of the same name, the new film hails from DreamWorks Animation and brings a ragtag crew of, well, bad guys to life. Bad guys who just may find themselves turning good over the course of one big heist. The film boasts a unique animation style and an impressive ensemble voice cast, but many may be wondering, how do you watch “The Bad Guys?” Is this family film readily available at home, or is a theater visit on your calendar?

We answer those questions and more below.

When Is “The Bad Guys” in Theaters?

“The Bad Guys” comes out on April 22, and is playing exclusively in theaters.

Is “The Bad Guys” Streaming?

Not right away. The film is being released by Universal Pictures exclusively in theaters, but it will be streaming on Peacock 45 days after it hits theaters – so around June 6 is when it’s expected to land on the streaming service. Then after four months on Peacock, “The Bad Guys” will be streaming on Netflix – so around October of 2022.

What Is “The Bad Guys” About?

Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf, seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake, chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark, short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula, aka “Webs.”

But when, after years of countless heists and being the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good.

Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they’ve been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he’s always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become … The Good Guys?

Who Is in “The Bad Guys” Cast?

The voice cast for “The Bad Guys” is as follows: