Sam Mendes’ 4-Film ‘Beatles’ Epic Adds David Morrissey, James Norton, Adam Pally and More in Key Roles

The Beatles’ world is starting to get filled in.

“The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event,” directed by Sam Mendes and headed to theaters in 2028, has cast some supporting characters alongside John Lennon (Harris Dickinson), Paul McCartney (Paul Mescal), George Harrison (Joseph Quinn) and Ringo Starr (Barry Keoghan).

David Morrissey will play Paul McCartney’s father Jim McCartney, Leanne Best will play John Lennon’s Aunt Mimi, James Norton will portray influential manager Brian Epstein, Harry Lloyd will appear as longtime music producer George Martin, Bobby Schofield will play road manager and trusted confidant Neil Aspinall, Daniel Hoffmann-Gill will be roadie Mal Evans, Arthur Darvill will portray press officer/friend Derek Taylor and Adam Pally will be controversial music manager Allen Klein.

Casting of other central characters, including Cynthia Lennon and Ravi Shankar, will be announced in due course, according to Sony.

Previously announced cast include Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd.

The films mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles – John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr – have granted full life story and music rights for a scripted film. Mendes conceived four theatrical feature films — one from each band member’s distinct point of view — that will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history. Mendes will direct all four films and produce alongside his Neal Street Productions partner Pippa Harris and Julie Pastor. Alexandra Derbyshire is also producing.

Sony Pictures will finance and distribute worldwide with full theatrical windows in April 2028.