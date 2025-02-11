‘The Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff Lands Another Star From the Original Series

John Ross Bowie is poised to reprise the role of Caltech plasma physicist and string theorist Barry Kripke in a spinoff of CBS’ long-running sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” currently in the early stages of development at Max.

An individual familiar with the matter tells TheWrap that because the project has not yet received a series greenlight, Bowie has signed a holding deal with Warner Bros. Television.

The spinoff comes from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with WBTV. Lorre serve as an executive producer and writer alongside Zak Penn and Bill Prady. Additional details about the project remain under wraps.

Other “Big Bang Theory” alums poised to return include Kevin Sussman, who portrayed Stuart Bloom; Brian Posehn, who played Bert Kibbler; and Lauren Lapkus, who played Denise.

Introduced in Season 2, Kripke became a fan favorite, known for incessantly mocking his colleague and rival Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his speech impediment due to rhotacism. He would go on to become a recurring character through the remainder of the show’s 12-season run.

John Ross Bowie attends the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiere in Los Angeles (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In addition to “The Big Bang Theory,” Bowie’s other credits include “Speechless,” “Children’s Hospital,” “Jumanji: The Next Level” and another Chuck Lorre CBS comedy, “United States of Al.”

The latest “Big Bang Theory” spinoff follows the CBS hit “Young Sheldon,” which ended last year after a seven-season run on the network.