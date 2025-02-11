Peter Dinklage Joins Showtime’s ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ as Series Regular

Peter Dinklage has boarded the cast of Showtime’s “Dexter: Resurrection.”

Dinklage, who is best known for his roles in “Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Infinity War,” will join the “Dexter” follow-up as a series regular, joining cast members Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, David Zayas, James Remar and Jack Alcott.

While Hall reprises his titular character of Dexter, whom he played for eight seasons on the original series as well as in “Dexter: New Blood,” Dinklage will join “Dexter: Resurrection” as Leon Prater, a billionaire venture capitalist. Per his official character description, “Leon is a generous philanthropist to the world, but behind his polished exterior lies dark intrigue.”

Meanwhile, Thurman will play Charley, the head of security for Dinklage’s Leon. The former Special Ops officer worked in the world of private security before becoming his right-hand woman.

Production on “Dexter: Resurrection” began in January in New York as shared by Hall, and the show is slated to launch this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime.

“Dexter: Resurrection” is the next expansion in the “Dexter” universe after “Dexter: Original Sin,” which follows a young Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to serial killer, debuted in December. The prequel series drew the biggest streaming premiere audience in Showtime history with over 2.1 million global cross-platform viewers.

Clyde Phillips (“Dexter,” “Dexter: Original Sin”) returns as showrunner for “Dexter: Resurrection,” which is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Hall serves as executive producer alongside Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns.