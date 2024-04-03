Are you ready for the next stage? That’s the question at the forefront of the first trailer for “The Big Door Prize” Season 2.

The first installment of the Apple TV+ original revolved around a mysterious machine that appears in a grocery store and is seemingly able to predict the “Life Potential” of anyone that uses it.

“The people in this town completely upended their lives because of a card that they got from a machine,” O’Dowd’s Dusty summarizes in the new trailer.

The clip then rushes through each of the main characters as they embrace their new potentials. “Every time I come close to something that scares me, I pull back,” Dusty says morosely.

“Isn’t it better to know?” his wife Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) responds.

Watch the full trailer in the video above.

This new season will return on Apple TV+ April 24 with three new episodes. It will then release a new episode weekly through June 12.

Based on the book of the same name by M.O. Walsh, Season 2 will see everyone’s potentials exchanged for visions, which will cause new relationships to be formed and new questions to be asked. As Dusty and Cass decide to take a break from each other, Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal Fox) find romance while Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) realize they aren’t bound to their old labels. Meanwhile, Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) attempt to learn more about this odd machine and to discover its true purpose.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, Season 2 will see new and returning guest stars Justine Lupe, Aaron Roman Weiner, Mary Holland, Patrick Kerr, Cocoa Brown, Carrie Barrett, Elizabeth Hunter, Jim Meskimen, Matt Dellapina and Melissa Ponzio.

David West Read, best known for his work as a writer and executive producer on “Schitt’s Creek,” serves as a showrunner and executive producer for “The Big Door Prize.” Other executive producers include David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television; Miky Lee, Jey-hyun Kim and Hyun Park for Studio Dragon; Bill Bost and Sarah Walker.

Steven Tsuchida, Heather Jack, Jordan Canning, Satya Bhabha and Declan Lowney will direct the comedy in its second season.