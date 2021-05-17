Fox has shared trailers for its new comedies and dramas for the 2021-22 TV season, including the Scott Foley-led “The Big Leap” and Paul Feig’s “Welcome to Flatch.”

The trailers were unveiled at the network’s annual upfront presentation to advertisers on Monday, alongside information about returning favorites “9-1-1,” “The Masked Singer” and “The Resident.”

The new shows teased Monday also include the long-gestating mob drama “The Cleaning Lady” and the ensemble comedy “Pivoting,” starring Eliza Coupe, Maggie Q and Ginnifer Goodwin. The network has not yet shared trailers for its other new shows, including “Alter Ego,” Gordon Ramsey’s “Next Level Chef,” Lee Daniels’ “Our Kind of People” and the “Fantasy Island” reboot starring Roselyn Sanchez.

“The Big Leap”

THE BIG LEAP is a modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours. From creator/executive producer Liz Heldens (“The Passage,” “Friday Night Lights”), director/executive producer Jason Winer (“Modern Family”) and executive producer Sue Naegle (“The Plot Against America”), the show revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of “Swan Lake.” Inspired by a U.K. reality format, THE BIG LEAP is an innovative show-within-a-show that takes viewers on a journey of self-acceptance and empowerment at any age. The series stars Scott Foley (“Scandal”), Teri Polo (“Meet the Parents” franchise), Piper Perabo (“Covert Affairs,” “Coyote Ugly”), newcomer Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”), Jon Rudnitsky (“Catch-22”), Raymond Cham Jr. (“Five Points”), Mallory Jansen (“Galavant”), Kevin Daniels (“Modern Family”) and Anna Grace Barlow (“The Goldbergs”).

“The Cleaning Lady”

From executive producer/writer Miranda Kwok (“The 100”), executive producer/showrunner Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”), executive producer/director Michael Offer (“Homeland,” “How to Get Away with Murder”) and executive producers Shay Mitchell (“You,” “Pretty Little Liars”), Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez, THE CLEANING LADY is a thrilling and emotionally driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld. The series stars Elodie Yung (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”), Adan Canto (“Designated Survivor,”), Martha Millan (“The OA”) and newcomers Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle.

“Pivoting”

PIVOTING is a single-camera comedy about how we deal with life, death and all the crazy things that happen in between. Set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, NY, the series follows three women – and close-knit childhood friends – as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness. Written and executive-produced by Liz Astrof (“The Conners,” “2 Broke Girls”), the series stars Eliza Coupe (“Happy Endings”), Ginnifer Goodwin (“Once Upon a Time”), Maggie Q (“Designated Survivor”), Tommy Dewey (“Casual”), JT Neal (“Bless This Mess”) and Marcello Reyes (“Modern Family”).

“Welcome to Flatch”

Inspired by BBC Studios’ BAFTA-winning BBC format, “This Country,” WELCOME TO FLATCH (fka “This Country”) is a half-hour comedy written and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jenny Bicks (“Sex and the City,” “The Greatest Showman”) and directed and executive-produced by Emmy Award nominee Paul Feig (“The Office,” “Bridesmaids”). When a documentary crew sets out to explore the lives of residents in a small American town – their dreams, their concerns – they stumble upon the midwestern town of Flatch, which is made up of many eccentric personalities. It’s a place you want to visit and maybe even stay. If there was a decent motel. Which there is not. The series stars newcomers Chelsea Holmes and Sam Straley, Seann William Scott (“Lethal Weapon,” “American Pie” franchise), Aya Cash (“The Boys,” “You’re The Worst”), Taylor Ortega (“Succession”) and newcomers Krystal Smith and Justin Linville.